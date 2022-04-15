“For my part I know nothing with any certainty, BUT the sight of the stars makes me want to dream.” Vincent Van Gogh
Wikipedia describes astrophotography, also known as astronomical imaging, as “the photography or imaging of astronomical objects, celestial events, or areas of the night sky.”
Satellites costing millions of dollars and orbiting space thousands of miles above Earth send us astonishing photos of the universe around us.
But a young man living in our area also is producing his own amazing astrophotography with equipment that cost him no more than $3,500.
Eric Shingler, a Richland High School graduate, shoots his photos primarily from his home in Geistown.
The 30-year-old says he got into the hobby about five years ago after a friend showed him some photos she had taken with a basic camera.
“I was blown away and started trying my hand at it with my phone … with lackluster results,” he says.
“Then another friend and photographer asked me if I would be interested in his old camera. I immediately went and got it and started playing with various settings.
“I learned mainly through YouTube videos and trial and error in those early days,” he says. “Just a simple digital camera and a tripod was all I used back then, but I knew I wanted to delve deeper.”
After about 18 months using basic equipment, Shingler got his first star-tracking equipment, a German equatorial mount.
“This allowed me to use lenses with longer focal lengths (zoom) without the stars trailing within my images,” he says.
“Now, I am using a more robust mount that is fully computerized, a larger telescope and various other components that allow me to track the motion of the sky to a very high degree of accuracy, which allows me to expose my camera longer without fear of having trails at all.”
Shingler says its tough to pick his favorite photo.
“I have two recent ones that are my top two,” he says. “The objects are probably the two best objects in the night sky for a beginner as well: The Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31) and the Great Orion Nebula (Messier 42).”
Shingler says he isn’t out to make money with his photography and freely shares his shots on Facebook.
“I take them mainly because I enjoy doing it,” he says. “I love that I can share the view with others. I can show people things that are either hard to see or not possible to see with naked eyes.”
Check out the sky photographer on Instagram @happy.meals.no.toys and on Facebook as Eric Michael Shingler.