You are invited to watch a live performance of an old-time radio sketch as The Prisoner of Second Avenue is performed this month at Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont.
The performance, part of the center's Log Art Theatre division of performing arts, runs 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22 and Aug. 28-29, with matinees at 2 p.m. Aug. 23 and 30.
Angela R. Godin, CACCC's executive director, calls the play “a charming comedy that engulfs the audience into the lives of husband and wife, Mel and Edna Edison.” Written by critically acclaimed Neil Simon, the production will be done in the style of a live radio show, marrying the simplicity and distance of the radio sketches with a live performance.
The production will take place outdoors on the center's property to encourage social distancing and proper ventilation. Actors will use old-fashioned microphones strategically placed throughout the set. There will be minimal props, sets and costumes. Live sound effects will be produced by Jason Bolinger.
A cast of six includes Lisa Downey, Dr. Christina Fosbrink, Dr. Paul D. Newman and Michael O’Connor, under the direction of Godin.
“I am so excited about this production,” Godin says. “The innovative way the show will use the set and properties while integrating … microphones will be extremely intriguing, not to mention, the live sound effects during the production. It will definitely be a do-not-miss experience.”
Godin says the play revolves around Mel Edison, a well-paid executive of a high-end Manhattan firm, who suddenly hits the skids and gets fired. His wife, Edna, takes a job to tide them over, then she, too, loses her job. Compounding Mel's problems is the air pollution that is killing his plants. To make matters worse, the walls of the apartment are paper-thin, allowing for a constant earful of the neighbors' private lives. It seems things can't get worse, then he's robbed and his psychiatrist dies with $23,000 of his money. Mel does the only thing left for him to do. He has a nervous breakdown – and it's the best thing that ever happened to him.
Tickets are available for $11 for CACCC members, $16 for the general public. Opening night party tickets are $25 and include the show and an after party with appetizers and adult beverages.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the center at (814) 255-6515 or visit the website at www.caccc.org. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.