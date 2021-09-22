A witness to history

Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.