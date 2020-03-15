A new exhibit by Zone Patcher gives a different perspective to the people behind the art.
Artists & Their Art & the People Behind the Scenes is on display March 7 through April 3 at the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont.
It's the gallery's second exhibit of 2020.
An opening reception takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. March 7. Light refreshments are included and a gallery talk with the artist followed by a question and answer session begins at 2 p.m. There is no charge to attend.
Patcher describes himself as a 21st-century electronic digital folk artist who uses a camera, computer, mouse and software to create “a complex surreal abstracted collection of hallucinatory realism mixed with humor and intellect.”
He says he worked on what he calls a new art form for 10 years. He has a complicated explanation involving fractals and math and 3D, but basically the new art form is digitally painted photo manipulations.
While it may be a bit much for the average person to understand, anyone can appreciate the beautiful artwork that is probably unlike anything else. “I am aware that the general audience who will view this exhibition have never seen this genre of digital art before, because I am the only local artist who can create these dense and complex modalities of avant-garde metamorphic masterpieces,” he says.
In his artist statement, Patcher says the portraits “will allow the subjects the opportunity to reexamine their own relationship with their self-image. Over the decades we have been conditioned to see ourselves as the best looking and most beautiful we can be. The initial emotive response that these unique portraits provide could be examined as to how or why we react to a different view of ourselves.”
Patcher says the exhibition is “a tribute to the incredibly talented artists whose efforts create powerfully beautiful personal works that inspire and motivate me.
“It is also a wonderful collaboration with the artists who trusted me enough to photograph them knowing that I would reconstruct their images into 21st-century digital fractal portraits. These artists create works that are seen by many patrons and fans. I felt it's time to show the portraits of these creative artists who need to be seen and appreciated as much as their creative efforts.
“I also wanted to include the dedicated professionals who work behind the scenes and whose efforts and hard work lay the groundwork for the artists to display their works.
“I'm proud to bring the first all-computer and math-based digital exhibition in the 52 years history of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County,” Patcher says. “I see this exhibition as a historic cultural event.”
The public is welcome to visit the
Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. week days and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.