With the decline in potential earnings or profitability of dairy farms — the sale price of milk lower than the cost of producing it — dairy farms have been compelled to diversify into value-added products such as ice cream, cheeses and cheese curds.
Cheese blocks made from raw milk are required by law to age over two months at least, the taste often improving with more time.
Cheese curds, however, may be produced and ready for sale by the next day, but not all cheese makers produce curds.
Here is what a typical curd-making day looks like at the Van Grouw Farm:
7 a.m. – The milk is pumped down from the milk tank in the barn to the cheese house where it will be pasteurized. A sample is taken to be tested.
10:30 a.m. – After the milk is pasteurized, the culture is added, followed by the rennet.
Noon – The milk is heated to the required temperature and left to cook.
2 p.m. – The whey is drained from the tank and the cheddaring process begins. The cheddaring process consists of stacking the slabs of cheese in the tank and monitoring the titratable acidity to ensure product consistency.
4 p.m. – Slabs of curd are run through the curd mill to cut them to size.
4:30 p.m. – Curds are salted and mixed over a period of time.
5 p.m. – Curds are divided and flavored, to be packaged for sale the following day.
6 p.m. – The cheese house and all equipment is cleaned.