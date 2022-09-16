JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown's rich Slavic heritage was celebrated Friday at the seventh annual Johnstown Slavic Festival, which continues Saturday at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in Johnstown's Cambria City section.
The festival includes authentic Slavic music, folk dance performances and homemade Slavic food, as well as Slavic beer, educational speakers, cooking demonstrations and ethnic vendors.
About 10 minutes after opening on a sunny Friday afternoon, a few hundred people were already enjoying themselves at the festival.
From 1880 until 1920, thousands of Slavic immigrants came to Johnstown to find employment in the area’s mills and mines. By 1920, a quarter of Johnstown’s residents were of Slavic descent, according to JAHA's website. They created a rich network of churches and social clubs to support their way of life and culture.
Suzette Gardenhour's grandparents immigrated to Johnstown from Serbia in the 1900s. On Friday at the festival, she worked at a food booth operated by parishioners of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church in Westmont.
"To carry on the traditions of what our grandparents brought here is rewarding," she said. "The Orthodox Christian church is a huge part of Serbian life."
One of the foods on available at various food vendors at the festival is Sarma, a dish colloquially known as pigs-in-a-blanket.
Allyson Boring, 20, said her grandparents carried on Slavic traditions, especially the culture's food.
"I love different ethnicities. My grandma would make pigs in a blanket every Sunday," she said.
Johnstown went through tough economic times in the 1970s and '80s, and many people were forced to leave the community. Johnstown’s ethnic organizations suffered. Today, many young people want to know about their ethnic heritage, and the culture and history of their Slavic ancestors, according to JAHA's website.
The festival is planned by a volunteer committee in cooperation with JAHA. Museum admission will be free during the event, too.
The festival will draw an even bigger crowd Saturday than it did Friday, said festival committee chairman Brian Subich.
Subich said he never met his grandparents, who immigrated from Croatia.
"It's a connection to a place I never got the chance to be," he said. "I think a lot of people feel that way."
Among the attractions on Saturday will be Ukrainian-born band Gerdan. The band includes Grammy Award winner Andrei Pidkivka.
"Looking forward to this weekend performances at Johnstown Slavic Festival on Saturday," the band wrote on its Facebook page.
