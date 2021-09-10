William David Moskal, a Johnstown native, was among the thousands killed on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center in New York.
Moskal was making a presentation on the 99th floor of the North Tower that morning when a hijacked jet slammed into the skyscraper.
Moskal was born Aug. 17, 1951, in Johnstown. He was a 1969 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School.
In 2001, Moskal lived in the Cleveland suburb of Brecksville, Ohio, and worked for Marsh USA Inc., an insurance broker.
He spoke with his wife, Lorraine, at 8:05 that morning from the Marriott Hotel at the World Trade Center before heading to a business conference.
In 2011, the West End Improvement Group dedicated a monument and flag pole in Moskal's honor at the corner of D Street and Fairfield Avenue.
A tribute to Moskal also was established in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood. A large steel beam from the World Trade Center was placed at the corner of a pavilion outside St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, with a plaque bearing Moskal’s name and photograph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.