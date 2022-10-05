Lisa Marie Kozich has been named the newest ambassador and creative consultant for the children’s television series “Space Racers.”
The Johnstown native is the CEO and creator of “Crockin’ Moms” on Roku, Apple TV and Mogul TV Global Network, and of “Crock Pot Moms.”
In her new role, the mother of four will work to support the brand’s mission to inspire young children to become excited and learn about space.
“What I love about ‘Space Racers’ – other than the fact that my kids are fans – is you’re not only learning about science, but also how to deal with big emotional issues too,” Kozich said in a release. “I have my master’s degree in therapy, so I appreciate that my kids are engaged with a safe show that helps broaden both their knowledge of STEM and their socioemotional intelligence. It’s a win-win for me.”
The TV show follows the adventures of Eagle, Robyn, Hawk, Raven, Starling and their cadets as they explore the universe.
Faculty members of the Stardust Space Academy guide them on missions that cover planetary science, astrophysics and several other topics that are explained at a childhood level.
“We are always looking for ways to teach curious young minds about the wonders of space, and this new partnership with Lisa and ‘Crockin’ Moms’ will help broaden our reach to millions of parents who are looking for a show that is both entertaining and educational,” Space Race LLC CEO Michael Matays said in the release. “We can’t wait to see what this new ambassadorship brings.”
Space Racers is available on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Vudu, Youtube Kids and several stations.
“Crockin’ Moms” was created by Kozich in 2011 after the birth of her first son, Owen.
“Born premature and with various health issues, I wanted a community to connect with, so I made my own,” the Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate says on her website, crockinmoms.com.
The endeavor started with a Johnstown-based garage sale group, but Kozich soon started sharing her crock pot recipes and the Crock Pot Moms Facebook page was born, which led to the site and brand.
For more information, visit spaceracers.com.
