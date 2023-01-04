JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man faces two dozen felony charges related to accusations that he repeatedly raped a child over several years.
Anthony William Drummond, 39, of the 800 block of Leisure Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
West Hills Regional Police arrested Drummond following an investigation that began Jan. 11, 2022, and also involved Cambria County Children and Youth Services and the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center.
The criminal complaint says the child first disclosed Drummond had been molesting her to authorities at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School, who then contacted CYS and police.
During a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township, the child said the assaults began when she was in third or fourth grade. Many of the alleged incidents occurred in the child’s Westmont home.
A medical examination was performed, with the examiner stating the child “has been a victim of child sexual abuse,” the court paper says.
Drummond was charged with three counts each of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 16 years old, corruption of a minor, child endangerment and unlawful contact with a child. All are felonies.
Drummond was placed in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.