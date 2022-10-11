A criminal case involving a Johnstown man accused of assaulting three women he imprisoned in a residence on Ebensburg Road in the Prospect section of Johnstown has been delayed, authorities said.
Daniel James Boyer, 54, was scheduled to appear Tuesday before Senior District Judge Michael Muslin, of Johnstown.
The case is being rescheduled, allowing time for Boyer to find an attorney, court staff said.
According to a complaint affidavit, Johnstown police were called to the 300 block of Ebensburg Road on Sept. 29 after a woman (Victim 1) called 911 saying that she just freed herself after being tied up.
When police arrived, they forced their way into the home when no one came to the door.
Police say that they found a woman in the kitchen “visibly shaken,” standing near a man who was hurriedly dressing.
Police took the man into custody. He was later identified as Boyer.
Police said that they found another woman (Victim 2) bound to a couch by her wrists with twine and cut her free.
Another woman (Victim 3) freed herself after being bound to a couch by her wrists with twine, the affidavit said.
Police obtained a search warrant and found dried pasta noodles, spaghetti sauce and Dawn dish soap on the floor near the front and rear exits, as well as “trip wires” at the entrance to the kitchen, which police cut, the affidavit said.
The pasta noodles and dish soap on the floor appeared to be strategically placed to alert Boyer of entry into the area where the women had been bound.
An agent from the state Attorney General’s Office stepped on one of the dried noodles, which the agent said made a loud sound.
City police detectives seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Boyer said he was visiting the women and was up late smoking methamphetamine with Victims 2 and 3 until they fell asleep.
Boyer reportedly admitted that he took rope and tied up both women and attempted to have sex with Victim 1 as she slept, an idea that he adopted from an internet game site.
Police said Victim 3 showed injuries consistent with a sexual assault.
Boyer was charged with three counts each of involuntary servitude, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
Police also charged Boyer with one court each of rape of an unconscious victim and kidnapping.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $1 million bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
