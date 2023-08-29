Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Kelli Slonka
28; Johnstown, PA
How would we know you? Most people recognize me from Proclaim! TV Ministry at 11am live from St John Gualbert Cathedral where my most quoted lines are, "Good Morning, and welcome to this liturgy celebrating the... please join me in singing....". My first time singing in public was for my elementary school talent show, where I was recruited by my music teacher and the director of music at St John Gualbert Cathedral, Evonne Yanzetich- Homway, to sing in her choir. About 20 years later, I am still singing for my church and am able to help bring the Catholic Mass to those who cannot physically be in church.
Outside of Proclaim!, I graduated from UPJ in 2016 and worked as a registered respiratory therapist for the past 7 years, working in numerous settings including ICU, ER, NICU, general nursing floors, as well as teaching for the UPJ respiratory care program. My time as an RT has been the most trying and rewarding times of my life. I had the privilege to see babies as they take their first breaths in the world and have watched many people take their last. Working through COVID was for sure the hardest thing to experience. My coworkers and I were at the front lines with those effected by COVID and watched as it spread through our community like wildfire. I still remember patients I had, their faces, and remember many conversations I had with them before they unfortunately passed. Through COVID, I found myself longing to have more responsibility in my job as to be able to do more for my patients and felt like I could function independently as a provider. This lead me to apply to physician assistant school, which through the grace of God and many many tears, I will be completing this May 2023.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Regretting waking up at 6am because school is over and why did I do this to myself.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Forced myself to study
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I cannot swim. If I had to I could tread water for maybe five minutes before drowning.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Talk to my husband
What do you do for fun? My husband Kevin and I are big foodies. I think we have tried every restaurant in Johnstown
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? mindlessly scrolling through TikTok
Why does Johnstown feel like home? My entire family is from Johnstown. Home is nothing without the people who live there.
What two words best describe you? Compassionate and dedicated
