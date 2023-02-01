JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Police Department has received $200,000 to acquire a mobile crime scene collection vehicle.
The grant, announced by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, on Tuesday, will enable the department to collect and begin processing evidence on scene – a task that can aid officers to solve crimes faster.
“With one in 81 residents experiencing a violent crime, it’s a clear sign that police need all the support we can give them,” Burns said.
“They’ll now be able to work on the go, quickly collecting and analyzing the evidence needed to more swiftly apprehend and prosecute criminal suspects.”
Specifics about the vehicle and any equipment it might include weren’t known Wednesday.
Johnstown police officials, including Capt. Chad Miller, said that it was too soon to comment on the acquisition, but that police intend to release details about the matter at a later date.
Johnstown has been hard-hit by violent crime in recent years, including a Moxham homicide that police said occurred Jan. 23 near St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burns referenced the unsolved case in his release to media, saying the vehicle is part of a “crucial step” to make Johnstown’s streets safer.
