The following people have served as manager of Johnstown since the role was created in 1994:
• Ken Gearhart: Jan. 1, 1994, to Oct. 10, 1997
• Randy Whittle: (#) Oct. 11, 1997, to Aug. 21, 1998
• Karl Kilduff: Aug. 21, 1998, to Nov. 2, 2001
• Linda McKelvey: (#) Nov. 2, 2001, to April 22, 2002
• Jeff Silka: April 22, 2002, to Dec. 16, 2005
• Curt Davis: (#) Dec. 19, 2005, to April 22, 2006; April 22, 2006, to Sept. 30, 2009
• Bruce Haselrig: (#) Oct. 1, 2009, to Feb. 12, 2010
• Kristen Denne: Feb. 15, 2010, to June 20, 2014
• Carlos Gunby: (#) June 21, 2014, to Feb. 4, 2015; Feb. 4, 2015, to Dec. 4, 2015
• Melissa Komar: Dec. 9, 2015, to March 30, 2016; (#) April 20, 2016, to Dec. 29, 2016
• Arch Liston: Dec. 29, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2017
• Curt Davis: (#) Jan. 1, 2018, to June 30, 2018
• George Hayfield: July 1, 2018, to Nov. 7, 2019
• Robert Ritter: (#) Nov. 7, 2019, to Dec. 1, 2019
• John Trant Jr.: (#) Dec. 2, 2019, to March 31, 2021
• Daniel Penatzer: (#) April 1, 2021, to Jan. 3, 2022 (expected)
(#) – acting/interim
– City of Johnstown documents, The Tribune-Democrat archives
