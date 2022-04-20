JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown City Council on Wednesday approved a first draft of an ordinance that would increase fines for building codes violations as it strives also to maintain codes enforcement staff.
The proposal would allow for delinquent code enforcement fines to be sent to a collections, and it would increase an initial code violation fine from $25 to $50.
“But increasing fines won’t get the job done,” Councilman Michael Capriotti said.
In the past week, two recently hired codes enforcement staff members quit. City manager Ethan Imhoff declined to discuss reasons publicly, instead reserving personnel issues for the council’s private executive sessions.
“At one point we had four staff, now we have one – possibly two,” he said, adding that hiring is underway.
With the difficulty of keeping staff on payroll, the council authorized Imhoff to explore outsourcing the work to a third-party regional codes services company.
“We need to cut to the chase. This isn’t working (in house),” councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King said. “We can’t be as passive as we are about it. We have to be more aggressive.”
In addition, council is scheduling a workshop with a real estate development company with a sizable portfolio of properties in Johnstown after concerns arose about a blighted property in its possession.
Joseph Warhul, of Moxham, aired concerns he had about a structure at 701 Coleman Ave.
The property belongs to Johnstown Capital Partners LLC, a real estate development company that has plans to revitalize multiple properties in Johnstown’s business district.
“My concern is I see a lot of projects you are getting all excited about going downtown, and many of them by that company that has a blighted building in my neighborhood,” he said. “I haven’t seen the grass cut or anything done to it in at least two years.”
Company President Laquan Marshall, 29, said he agreed that the property is a problem.
“A fire severely damaged the property and displaced people,” he said after the meeting. “We weren’t able to come to a resolution with the insurance company to redevelop it. The cost has pushed renovation of that property down the timeline.”
Marshall, 29, recently moved from New Jersey to Johnstown with his family. The company consists of four partners, some of whom live in Johnstown, he said.
“We are working closely with the community and economic development department, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and local organizations to assist in the revitalization of the central business district,” Marshall said. “We also have residential properties that we own and manage.”
He said the company owns about 50 properties, including residential and mixed use, in areas including Kernville, West End, Moxham, Dale, Franklin and downtown Johnstown.
A couple of the company’s projects downtown include a renovation of the multi-story Dibert building at 500 Main St. and the former Alpha Printing building at 215 Franklin St. Both will feature commercial business on the first floor with residential apartments or condos above, Marshall said.
Plans for those downtown properties and others are moving forward, though with some construction delays, he said.
“We want to make downtown a desirable place to be,” Marshall said.
He stayed after the meeting to show concerned members of the public photos of renovations that the company has made to residential properties in Moxham.
“We want to be transparent,” he said.
Upon request of the city council, Marshall agreed Wednesday to meet for a workshop in which the council could ask questions.
The date for the workshop will be advertised and open to the public, council members said.
Councilwoman Marie Mock said the blighted property referenced by Warhul was “all over Facebook.”
“I’m sure there is a plan for that property, but we (the council) are gunshy with how people in the past have come in and not followed through,” Mock said. “There has to be an open dialogue to address this residential property. I’m happy the downtown buildings are looked at to be rehabbed, but this residential property is adversely affecting residents, and that is a bad thing.”
