Due to COVID-19, the Jehovah’s Witnesses annual convention was canceled, but people can still hear its message.
This year’s global convention – “Always Rejoice”! – was moved to a streaming platform with programming available in July and August.
Typically, conventions are held in stadiums, arenas, conference halls and smaller gathering places around the world from May through December.
Locally, the convention was scheduled for June 19 through 21 at 1st Summit Arena @Cambria County War Memorial and was expected to attract 3,300 delegates.
“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”
The program is being released in six weekend installments, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days.
The first installment was released July 11 and 12.
The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for Aug. 29 and 30.
“It’s a nice balance between the virtual environment and Christian fellowship even though it’s on an electronic platform,” Hendriks said.
Questions such as – What contributes to finding and sustaining joy? How can you cultivate joy in the family? How can you remain joyful in difficult times? – are explored in the program.
In addition, a key feature is a Bible-based drama that considers the life of Nehemiah and how he helped the ancient nation of Israel find joy in their worship of God.
“This was needed, not just for Jehovah’s Witnesses but for the whole world, and it is a real service to our brothers and sisters and invited guests to make this available to everyone,” Hendriks said.
He said as much they long to meet together, life is far too precious to put it at risk.
“The virtual meetings we have held over the past four months have proved to all of us that it’s not about where we are physically, it’s about where we are spiritually,” Hendriks said. “In many ways we are closer as a spiritual family than ever before.”
Those interested in viewing the convention can visit www.jw.org and click under the “Library” tab.
There is no charge for viewing the convention.
