Carlton Haselrig was a coach, mentor and friend to Austin Jeffers-Harris.
So, when the youngster recently won a Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Area II gold medal, he thought about the influence the local sports legend had on him. Jeffers-Harris recalled the good times with Haselrig, saying, “Me and ‘Coach Haz’ used to play with each other and do a lot of fun stuff.”
As a tribute to Haselrig, a six-time individual NCAA wrestling champion at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, who died in 2020, Jeffers-Harris plans to soon place the medal on his grave.
His father and Greater Johnstown High School varsity wrestling coach, Will Harris, called the gesture “very mature for a young 8-year-old to want to do.”
“Up to date, this is kind of his biggest accomplishment in his very early wrestling career,” Harris said. “The fact that he wanted to give it to the guy who was kind of the most influential person on his wrestling life so far really shocked me.”
When Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling learned about Jeffers-Harris’ plan, the organization decided to give him a second medal – one for him to keep. He was presented the second medal during the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships Tournament at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Sunday.
“It’s great for us,” Area II Chairman George LeGrand said. “It just shows the true meaning of what wrestling is about.”
Quentin Wright, a two-time NCAA wrestling champion at Penn State University, gave the medal to Jeffers-Harris.
“It’s a special moment in history whenever we’re honoring the future by looking at our past that got us here,” Wright said. “It’s really important that we remember those who were there before us and to really honor their legacy and what they pioneered in their life. I know Carlton Haselrig was a one-man wonder. That’s an inspiration for a lot of people in this area. Just the legend of Carlton was awesome.”
Haselrig, a Johnstown native, earned three Division I and three Division II championships at UPJ. He then became a Pro Bowl guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers and mixed martial arts champion.
He helped coach wrestling in the Greater Johnstown School District before becoming sick in his later years.
“When Carlton was going through his worst days, he would ask for Austin to come over the house, and it would cheer him up,” Harris said. “You’d see a big smile on his face and the loving character would come back out, come back to life.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
