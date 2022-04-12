SOMERSET, Pa. – Johnstown Area Regional Industries is setting up shop in Somerset County to better support the community’s businesses.
JARI President Linda Thomson and Somerset County’s commissioners said a new satellite office inside the Uptown Works co-working space is just one piece of a collaboration between the agency and county aimed at helping foster new businesses, bolster existing ones and market properties for future development, including the county’s under-used business park.
JARI has been working with Somerset County colleagues for years.
But both sides said the new office “formalizes” and furthers the partnership by expanding all services the nonprofit offers in Cambria County into Somerset County.
While it doesn’t include any legally binding moves or contract terms, it sets forth a path for JARI’s industrial park-operating arm – Johnstown Industrial Development Corp. – to be approved by the state as a Certified Economic Development Organization in Somerset County. It also puts JARI under the same Somerset roof as the county’s entrepreneurial coach, the memorandum shows.
Through the co-working space, JARI will share an office with Startup Alleghenies’ Somerset County coach, Matt Reckner, enabling small business hopefuls to access a broad list of resources, including small business lending support.
For already existing businesses, JARI offers:
• A workforce development program aimed at helping companies train and recruit workers.
• Support to help local businesses navigate the complex process necessary to perform government contracting.
• Support to help businesses solve challenges that may prevent them from growing – or even staying – in the region.
“The big takeaway is: If your business in Somerset County needs help, we have the right individuals to help, or we can get you connected with the right resources,” Thomson said.
Somerset County Commissioners Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes said there are a number of established companies in the area that have worked with JARI for years – but countywide, there is more it can offer the business community.
And with an office presence in the heart of the county, JARI is now a bigger part of that community, they said.
“I think a lot of times, people don’t think of JARI first when they think of economic development here,” Tokar-Ickes said.
“We have such as strong regional economy, and they already have the footprint, the staff and the ability to serve our region’s complex needs.”
“It just expands on what they were already doing,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker added. “We’re very excited for this, especially for our small businesses.”
JARI already collaborates with St. Francis Small Business Development Center, CareerLink and Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, Thomson noted, saying it will streamline Somerset County business owners’ ability to find support without having to chase down answers themselves.
JARI has shifted more resources toward helping people launch small businesses over the past decade, and in the past two years, helped 88 of them begin operating in the Cambria County area, Thomson said.
In conjunction with groups such as Somerset Inc, the hope is to add to the total in Somerset County, she said.
Somerset’s commissioners also cited JARI’s ability to market the county and its properties to companies across the state, and nation, as another key perk.
Through JARI’s outreach and its website, the agency markets a comprehensive list of available buildings, development-ready land and industrial park property to prospective buyers.
Somerset County Commissioners have been trying to ramp up efforts over the past year to promote Laurel Highlands Business Park.
The county expanded the tax-exempt status within the 90-acre park last fall, but efforts remain ongoing to find new tenants.
“We think JARI can help us market the park,” Tokar-Ickes said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
