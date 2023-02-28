JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Building trades students from Greater Johnstown High School will construct a new pavilion along the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail this spring through a community partnership.
A building permit application has been filed for the pavilion, to be built along the trail near Cleveland Street in Johnstown’s Moxham section. The property is owned by Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority.
Chairman Cliff Kitner said the authority members voted to approve the permit application at their February meeting.
Fundraising was spearheaded by the Cambria Regional Chamber’s John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative’s trail team: Mark Luther, of the Catanese Group, Dennis Ritko, of Concurrent Technologies Corp.; and Cara Moyer, of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. Events included a green drinks gathering last week at the Boulevard Grill in Southmont.
The team has applied for a capture grant through Vision Together 2025.
“We’ve been getting funds together. In April, we’ll start groundbreaking, site work and then erecting the pavilion,” Luther said.
Construction costs will be reduced because the team has enlisted students from Greater Johnstown School District’s Engineering and Manufacturing Technology Academy to coordinate the planning, design, and construction, providing those students with valuable experience.
Future phases will add picnic tables, bike racks, a campfire pit, perimeter fencing, educational signage and a boat launch for the Stonycreek River.
“We believe that by providing an outdoor area to be used by children and families for outdoor adventures, trail events, outdoor classroom activities and community gatherings along the Jim Mayer Trail will benefit the community for years to come,” the team wrote in an appeal for support from local businesses.
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057.
Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
