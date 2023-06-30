James Edwards

I don’t know about you, but there are events happening in the country that I simply don’t know why.
Fortunately, there are events that I do understand why.
These are the events that are politically motivated and why, including the COVID-19 lockdown, the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the open southern border policy and the lynch-mob mentality of the Trump haters.
The political weaponizing of several federal agencies by the deep state.
The events and actions that I don’t understand why are those that are made by individuals. They include racial, ethnic and religious hatred.
The obsession with gender manipulation; the pro-life, pro-choice debate; and mass shootings.
I’m 83 years old, soon to be 84. I consider myself an average American senior citizen. I’m a high school graduate and did not attend college. I worked 40 years in a white-collar job because I don’t have any special technical skills. As I navigated through life’s journey, I relied on common sense, logic, determination and hard work to successfully complete my journey. I’m often considered opinionated. Right or wrong, I have always done things my way. I’ve been around the block more times then I care to count. Until now, I’ve fully understood the challenges life has put before me.
What follows is an oversimplification of the whys I don’t understand.
No. 1 is racial, ethnic or religious hatred. I could write a long list of reasons, real or imagined or taught, for hating someone.
We are all basically the same and we all possess the intelligence to reject the reasons for hatred. My question is – why does it still exist?
Next is gender manipulation. When we are born, we are either male or female with the appropriate sex organs.
The question I have is: Why would you want to change genders once you fully understand the hard journey that faces you and knowing that you will never become a complete member of the gender you want to change to?
Especially if you are old enough to comprehend the physical, mental and emotional challenges that the future holds? This one is really hard to understand.
What motivates someone to perform such a brutal, heartless mass shooting that results in the death of adults and children that the shooter doesn’t even know?
What happened to them during their life that drove them to do this?
The pro-life, pro-choice debate is a lot more complicated. When we reach puberty, we are warned about what may happen with unprotected sex.
Most sexually transmitted diseases can be medically cured, but not all of them. An unwanted pregnancy is a different challenge. If the male backs out, the woman has three options: Carry the child and become a single parent, deliver the baby and place it up for adoption, or have an abortion.
If adoption is chosen, the lifelong question will be, what happened to my baby?
If delivery is chosen and becoming a single-parent family, the statistics of the challenges you will face are heartbreaking.
If you select abortion, it can be achieved chemically or surgically. You do this knowing that more than 60% of Americans support abortion.
But here is the big question: Knowing all this, why in the world would you ever participate in unprotected sex?
If we could ever answer some of these “why” questions, perhaps a lot of lives could be spared.
When we did answer the whys, would a majority of the people even care? If not, why not?
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
