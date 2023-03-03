James Blachly

Most of you reading this article will already know that I grew up in New York City, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. I loved living in the city, even as a kid. It was exciting, fast-paced, and most importantly, it was my home, and all that I knew.
Still, even as a child, the feeling of leaving all of that behind, and going somewhere filled with natural beauty, was an incredible relief. My family was able to visit a remote island every summer, and those days of being away from the noise and chaos – that time in nature – were what restored me and got me ready for the year ahead.
Johnstown and this region has both of those worlds – another reason I feel so at home here as your music director.
The downtown area does have a real city feel, even if it is small; and that reminds me of my childhood. and the natural beauty that is all around us here is part of what makes this region such an amazing place to live.
I’m sure you know the feeling of driving one of the many truly beautiful roads in our area, and just taking a moment to breathe – or better yet, taking a walk on one of the beautiful paths and parks.
That experience, of coming home to the countryside – is what our next concert is all about.
That is the feeling that Beethoven tries to convey and capture and evoke in his Sixth Symphony, called the “Pastorale” symphony.
For much of his life, Beethoven lived in the tumultuous, often quite squalid, city of Vienna, Austria, and he described, year after year, how much he loved the countryside.
As the symphony begins, you can almost hear the composer sighing with relief and with pleasure, to be back among the trees and green meadows, the brook, the animals.
Later in the symphony, he brings us birds singing, a wild folk dance, a thunderstorm, and then a long song of thanksgiving for making it through the storm.
We’ve all been through a lot since 2020, and it will be nice to be able to take a moment to be grateful for all we’ve been through, the thunderstorm of much of these years.
That final movement, the Fifth, is another reason I chose this symphony for us.
But then we turn to the other focus of our concert, which is to celebrate and enjoy the incredible talent of our concertmaster, Maureen Conlon Gutierrez.
Conlon Gutierrez has been with us for five years, and during those years, she’s played recitals and concerts and led the orchestra through all kinds of amazing music. But until this concert on March 11, she has never been our featured soloist for a concerto with the full orchestra at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.
The vehicle for her performance is the Sibelius Violin Concerto, and this is a piece that truly stands alone in the repertoire – it is both virtuosic, requiring incredible skill – and evocative, really painting in sound an amazing landscape and showing such unusual and beautiful and wonderful colors in the orchestra.
I just hope that you can all join us, because this is a concert you do not want to miss.
Speaking of missing concerts, those of you who attended our completely sold-out concert in February, featuring Kathy Voytko, 11 incredible local artists, and honoring my great friend, Mike Bodolosky, will know that I had to miss my first concert since becoming music director seven years ago.
It was a hard concert to miss, as I had been planning and preparing for that “Open Mic Night” for more than a year, and was so excited to celebrate the talent of all of those artists on stage. From all that I heard, it was just as spectacular as I had imagined it would be when I began dreaming it up in 2021.
It was a hard concert to miss, as I had been planning and preparing for that “Open Mic Night” for more than a year, and was so excited to celebrate the talent of all of those artists on stage. From all that I heard, it was just as spectacular as I had imagined it would be when I began dreaming it up in 2021.
In the end, the reason I wasn’t there with you was simple: my wife and I were expecting our second child, and her doctors told us that the baby could come at any time – so it was very possible I would miss the birth if I left home. Following their advice, I stayed right at her side.
And they were right – the baby really could come at any time. In our case, it took another three weeks, but we have now welcomed our son William to our loving family. We are over the moon with joy. I want to thank everyone who has sent good wishes – they have meant the world to us.
Thank you for all of your support of this great and precious symphony, and for all you do to make this region one of the best places to live in the world.
I can’t wait to celebrate the beauty of this region with you on March 11 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.
James Blachly is the 12th music director in the 94-year history of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. He can be reached at info@johnstownsymphony.org or 814-535-6738.
