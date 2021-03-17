Johnstown Area Heritage Association's yearlong campaign to raise money for a new elevator at the Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center has reached a successful conclusion.
On Wednesday, JAHA announced it received the final money necessary – a $22,000 gift from Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment – to complete the project.
Much of the funding was collected during the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I felt like we spent 40 years in the desert here, trying to raise money to replace the elevator during the middle of COVID,” President and CEO of JAHA Richard Burkert said. “And we finally did it at the end with some significant help from Lee Initiatives.”
Burkert further called the contribution “an answered prayer.”
The gift is somewhat out of Lee's usual focus.
“Although most of the donations from the Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment are provided to organizations that are involved in health-related areas, we also work with other non-profit organizations to help them meet their needs,” Don Gardill, the endowment's CEO, said. “The Heritage Discovery Center is a wonderful resource that has documented the history of Johnstown. We are pleased to be able to help them with the replacement of their elevator.”
The elevator failed in December 2019, making moving people and freight around the building – with five floors, a mezzanine level and basement – difficult.
“We were just paralyzed,” Burkert said.
A GoFundMe campaign started in January 2020, just weeks before the pandemic hit the United States, with the goal of raising $92,000. About 100 individuals and corporate sponsors contributed, including CTC Foundation, GBU Life Members in Action Program and two anonymous donors, who contributed $5,000 apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.