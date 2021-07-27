The Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 has been picked to participate in the Pennsylvania Science Education Leaders Network.
The organization is made up of leadership teams representing 19 regions across the state who aim to improve science teaching and learning for all students.
“The program will provide new opportunities for educators and leaders to reflect on practice, share their best ideas and collectively problem solve between organizations and across regions,” an IU8 release said Tuesday. “Regional demonstration sites will be used to generate tools, resources and processes that can be shared with school leaders and educators across the state to spotlight innovations that are improving science teaching and learning.”
Locally, the IU science, technology, engineering and mathematics specialist and four educators and one administrator from Richland, Bellwood-Antis, Tyrone, Shade-Central City and the Central PA Digital Learning Foundation will work on a team made up of more than 120 school district, intermediate unit, school-bases science and community leaders.
Collectively, they will create a common strategy for improving local science teaching and learning systems.
The PennSEL network builds on a larger strategy to strengthen STEM education by investing in and increasing access to that field of learning.
