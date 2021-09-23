CHEST SPRINGS – Marty Yahner, president of the Cambria County Farm Bureau, made it clear before presenting the “Farm Family of the Year” award just how special the honor is.
“It’s not (given) every year,” he said at the farm bureau’s annual meeting on Thursday.
To date, there have only been a handful of families given the recognition since the creation of the organization 54 years ago.
Yahner said the award is given to those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
This year, the board of directors chose the Itle family, who own Vale Wood Farms, in Loretto.
“It’s such an honor,” Director of Business Development Carissa Itle Westrick said. “Generations of my family have farmed alongside generations of these families.”
Farmers from around the county came together at St. Monica’s Church social hall in Chest Springs for the meeting and dinner.
Itle Westick compared it to an “extended family reunion” and added that the people in the room weren’t just fellow farmers, but also business partners.
Itle Westrick said it was amazing to have her family recognized by their peers.
“We’re very humbled by this,” she said.
Her family’s farm was deeded from Prince Demetrius Augustine Gallitzin in 1842 in the Loretto area.
Nearly 100 years later, the dairy delivery business began.
Yahner said in his presentation that the business is run by the fifth and sixth generation of the Itle family, who serve thousands of customers throughout the region.
“It’s nice to get appreciation from the group because these people know how much work it is to run a business,” said Bill Itle, Carissa’s father.
He also recognized the amount of people it takes to keep the farm running and their efforts.
Bill Itle and his six siblings stood in front of the packed room at St. Monica’s to accept a specially made sign from the farm bureau to commemorate their honor.
The Itle name and “Farm Family of the Year – 2021” were inscribed on it.
Dan and Joe Itle took turns speaking to the members about their memories of growing up on the farm and running the business as well.
“It’s a good company,” Joe Itle said. “I’ve got a great family I work with.”
He added that it was great to see the next generation coming on.
Throughout the rest of the evening, the farm bureau members discussed county, state and national matters.
That included subjects such as whether or not to support the current location of the county agricultural fair; the recommendation that state and local property taxes, along with stormwater fees, be eliminated from small, family-owned farms; and opposition to government-run carbon credit programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.