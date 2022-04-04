Dear Dr. Roach: In 2015, I was diagnosed with a myeloproliferative neoplasm, essential thrombocythemia. My question is simple: Is it cancer or not? There seems to be a fundamental disagreement between my oncologist and my hematologist about the “c” label. Not that it makes any difference treatment-wise, but I would like clarification. – L.F.F.
Answer: Cancer is the term given to hundreds of diseases that share uncontrolled cell division and the potential to spread to other parts of the body. Myeloproliferative neoplasms meet that definition and so are classified as blood cancers. However, as you say, whether it is or isn’t cancer (it didn’t use to be considered cancer) isn’t important. There are many types of cancers that have very good prognoses, including essential thrombocythemia. The overall survival in people with ET is good, and they have a normal life expectancy.
The major issues with essential thrombocythemia (“essential” is an old term meaning “we don’t know why it happens”; “thrombocythemia” means there are too many clotting cells, called platelets, in the blood) are the potential for blood clotting, as you might expect with many platelets. However, bleeding is a risk as well, because the platelets don’t always work normally. There are symptoms, thought to be related to damage to small blood vessels, which include headache and lightheadedness.
The most feared complication is transformation to acute leukemia or myelodysplasias. The fact that they can transform highlights why these are considered cancers. The prognosis in patients with ET that transforms to leukemia has historically been poor, but newer treatments are changing that.
Dear Dr. Roach: My wife and I are both 88. She has dementia and now insists she will not eat vegetables. Will a vegetable-based or vegetable-and-fruit-based drink help her? – J.N.
Answer Although a diet with many fruits and vegetables has been shown to reduce risk of developing dementia, the diet is not going to be an effective treatment for dementia. Eating more fruits and vegetables will help both you and your wife with many other areas, especially heart disease, cancer and diabetes.
Canned fruit and vegetable juice would not be my first recommendation. Unfortunately, many of the micronutrients are lost, especially as they sit on a shelf. They are still better than soda, although many are high in sodium. I see many people using blenders to make their own fruit and vegetable smoothies.
Many people with dementia experience changes in their sense of smell and taste that can lead to changes in their eating pattern.
Many caregivers experiment with mixing up ingredients to try to find meals their loved one likes. Adding spices that increase flavor can be helpful. Trying entirely new foods or different preparations can also encourage more healthy eating.
