Dear Dr. Roach: For the past six years, every time I have my annual labs done, my CRP has been very high. Normal range is listed as 0-3 mg/L. My results have consistently been 7-10 mg/L or more. When I express concern that this is listed as putting me at high risk for a cardiac event, I am always brushed off and told I just have internal inflammation, a cold or a cut somewhere.
Should I be worried about years of a high CRP level damaging my heart? I am on 10 mg atorvastatin, and my cholesterol levels are all being maintained within normal range, so that’s covered. – P.C.
Answer: Inflammation is known to be a risk factor for development of heart disease and stroke. People with inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus, have a higher risk of heart attack than would be expected based on their blood pressure, cholesterol and family history (among other risk factors).
The C-reactive protein is an established blood test to evaluate inflammation. A highly sensitive CRP test can measure a CRP of 0.3 mg/L, which puts someone at low risk for heart disease. A level above 3 is called high risk; however, the magnitude of that risk is much smaller than other risk factors, such as blood pressure and cholesterol.
A trial showed that people with low-normal cholesterol but high CRP levels did benefit from a statin drug. Statins, in addition to lowering cholesterol, also lower CRP levels. However, subsequent analysis has suggested that people who are otherwise at low risk for heart disease also have low risk from just an elevated CRP, and thus get little benefit from a statin drug.
In people at intermediate risk, the CRP can help determine if a statin is worth taking. A low CRP is somewhat reassuring, while a high CRP might push me to recommend a statin. I do not order CRP levels on people who are otherwise at low risk.
Dear Dr. Roach: I became lactose intolerant after back surgery last summer. The recovery was difficult only because my appetite was gone for over two weeks. Trying to regain some weight, I did smoothies but I had an unpleasant digestive reaction. I am on lactose-free everything but wish I could go back to using even small amounts of lactose-containing foods. What happened? Will I be able to go back to having anything with milk in it? I am 76. – C.L.
Answer: Intolerance to lactose- containing foods, mostly milk and cheese, is increasingly common as we age. Still, it is unusual to see sudden onset of symptoms in a person in their 70s, and I suspect it was due to the challenge to your gut of having increased amounts of lactose in your smoothies.
There are many foods available in a lactose-free version. You can try taking a lactase enzyme supplement prior to having regular lactose-containing foods. My experience is that they work pretty well for some people and not at all well for others, and that too much lactose will always overcome the benefits of the enzyme.
