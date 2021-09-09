The owners of Innovative Extracts were looking for a high-traffic location to open their second store in Cambria County.
That search eventually brought them to 207½ Market Street, located near the intersection with Main Street in downtown Johnstown, a site selected with assistance and encouragement from the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. On Thursday, Matt Sinosky, Andy Golden and Vince Golden officially opened the new store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local elected officials and leaders in the marketing community.
Innovative Extracts already ran a business in Portage.
“It’s just another step, I think, in the right direction of trying to have a local presence and expand out from there,” Andy Golden said. “It’s been great knowing, like, that the community has been supporting this whole effort.”
Debra Orner, Cambria Regional Chamber’s vice president, thinks the business can benefit from being located by “one of the most important intersections downtown.”
Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, said “it’s great to see more and more businesses opening” in downtown, “the hub of the community.”
Innovative Extracts sells cannabidiol – or CBD – products, such as gummies, soaps, muscle creams and capsules made from cannabis grown on Golden Farms in Portage.
“Now that we have the location, we’ve done the ribbon-cutting, the grand opening, we’re going to start looking at doing more advertising down here, maybe holding some educational events, whether that’s in the store or off-site somewhere,” Sinosky said. “But we’ll definitely be doing some of that.”
