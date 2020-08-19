Indiana County added 15 new COVID-19 cases overnight and Blair County added 11, among 570 additional cases statewide on Wednesday, the Department of Health reported.
There were 24 additional deaths, including Westmoreland County’s 49th death.
Since March, Pennsylvania has recorded 126,149 cases and 7,523 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Elsewhere in this region, Cambria had five new cases, Somerset had two, Bedford County had one, Clearfield County had six, Fayette County had eight and Westmoreland had 18 new cases.
Allegheny County’s surge continued to abate, with just 27 new cases Wednesday. Philadelphia added 81 cases.
The health department estimates 79% of patients have recovered, which is nearly 100,000 people.
There have been 20,458 cases in residents of long-term care homes and 4,298 cases among employees of the nursing homes and personal care homes. A total of 5,104 residents of the homes have died from causes related to COVID-19.
