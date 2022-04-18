Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 75-year-old female. In 2012, I broke my ankle and they put in a plate and six screws on one side, and one screw on the other side.
I’ve been reading that one should not leave the screws in for the rest of their life, because it can cause problems with the bones, causing arthritis. I can touch and feel the screw heads. The only problem is buying shoes that aren’t too high to rub, or when I sleep, positioning my foot.
If the screws are removed, there will be a hole where the screws were. Will they fill the hole with a filler, or does the bone grow back and fill the holes? What if I get an infection after surgery? Or should I just leave them in? – G.B.G.
Answer: In general, surgical hardware should be left in, unless there is a very good reason to remove it.
Probably the most common reason to remove hardware is infection, which it doesn’t sound like you have. Infection is infrequent, but is most common right when the hardware is put in. Removal of hardware has its own potential for complications.
Pain and joint stiffness are possible after surgical hardware placement, although that doesn’t mean the hardware is causing the problem. The ankle fracture itself can predispose to developing arthritis in that joint. When people have pain at the site that might be due to the hardware, they should discuss the option of removal with the surgeon.
If there are no problems at all, the hardware should be left in. The holes in the bones from the screws are repaired by the body’s own processes. The materials that are used are designed to be left in.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have claustrophobia and cannot tolerate an MRI scan. My doctor has recommended biplanar full-body imaging (EOS). I saw a picture and am worried it will feel closed in. – D.D.
Answer: The biplanar full-body imaging scanner is a room-size device that uses very low dose X-rays to make images of the entire body standing, with the ability to make two-dimensional and three-dimensional images. It is often used to evaluate skeletal issues, such as scoliosis or limb-length discrepancies.
Although the device is indeed large, it does not close completely, and most people with claustrophobia do not have problems with this type of scan.
