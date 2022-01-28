EBENSBURG – Ethan Imhoff will continue in his role as Cambria County Planning Commission executive director on a part-time interim basis after taking on the job of Johnstown city manager.
At a special meeting Friday, commission members unanimously voted to name Imhoff interim executive director during the transition process and to publicly advertise for a new executive director.
The votes were preceded by a closed-door executive session during which the commission was scheduled to discuss the executive director’s position.
Earlier this month Johnstown City Council named Imhoff as city manager.
He officially begins the job on Monday.
Imhoff said his temporary job with the planning commission will not interfere with his duties as city manager.
“It’s only going to be an hour or two a week,” Imhoff said at the meeting Friday.
“It’s mostly to help the board with the hiring process for a new executive director.”
Commission Chairman Eric Wolf said current employees will handle day-to-day business of the commission.
“We have a good, component staff that have been with the commission a while,” Wolf said.
