SOMERSET, Pa. – Standing face to face with an ice-cold Stegosaurus on Friday in Somerset, Phoenix Schultz’s eyes widened before she turned to make sure her family saw it, too.
“Mom, look!” she said, pointing at the detailed ice sculpture.
“I love watching their eyes light up when they see these creations,” said Krista Long, of Pittsburgh, holding her other daughter, Journey, at her side. “At their age ... it’s so magical.”
It was all part of Somerset Inc.’s plan to celebrate a different sort of ice age during the community’s popular winter festival, which runs through Sunday.
Somerset’s Fire & Ice Festival carried a “Jurassic Somerset” theme, blending traditional draws such as the indoor marketplace and live ice- carving demonstrations with new attractions such as a reptile encounter and a Carnegie Museum of Natural History mini-museum.
“We thought it was a great chance for people to see the Carnegie history museum who might not be able to get to Pittsburgh,” Somerset Inc. community event coordinator Kelley Duppstadt said.
Fifty-two carved ice sculptures were unloaded and assembled Friday morning, she said.
By the time flurries and a brisk wind blew in, the creations were lining sidewalks, sharing space with food trucks and the festival’s popular 10,000-pound ice slide.
Kenny and Kim Maynard said they decided to make the 45-minute drive from their home in Frostburg, Maryland, to check it all out after seeing an ad for the festival on Facebook.
They said they were impressed by frozen versions of Fred Flintstone’s foot-pedaled Flintmobile and a movie-style Jurassic Park sign.
“It’s all pretty neat,” Kim Maynard said.
Kelly and Josh Ament made the trip from Harrisburg, deciding to meet family from neighboring Westmoreland County in Somerset so their children, Teela, 8, and Miles, 6, could spend their day amongst the dinosaurs.
From underneath a reptile-green hat featuring the character Grogu – better known as “Baby Yoda” – from the Star Wars TV series “The Mandalorian,” Miles Ament raised his hand to indicate he was looking forward to an uptown Somerset scavenger hunt.
“Maybe we’ll sled-ride a little, too,” Kelly Ament said.
Duppstadt said that Somerset Inc. expects another 3,000 visitors will spend time in the borough’s commercial district over the weekend.
Organizers carved out a schedule that enables guests to enjoy the outdoor ambience and also to find plenty of ways to warm up – by exploring the indoor dinosaur museum on the diamond, grabbing a drink at the Fireside Lounge or gathering around a fire pit, Duppstadt said.
“There’s a chill in the air and just a little bit of snow,” she said. “We feel like this is the perfect weekend for a winter festival.”
A full schedule of events is posted online at www.somersetinc.org.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
