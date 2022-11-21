Dear Dr. Roach: My healthy 91-year-old mother recently discovered that she has a diagnosis of trigger finger. She is hesitant to do surgery, but is hoping for more mobility in her hand. What are some of the best options for an independent woman at her age? – M.B.
Answer: Stenosing flexor tenosynovitis, more commonly known as “trigger finger,” is a common issue, especially for people in their 40s and 50s, somewhat more common in women. (It’s called trigger finger because the finger gets stuck in the flexed position, and when it is straightened out, it snaps like a trigger being pulled and released.) The condition often starts out painless, but may progress to painful episodes, or even being unable to “unlock” the finger. Some people have more than one finger affected.
There are many strategies for conservative management. One that has data behind it is splinting the affected finger, which is effective in many people, but it may take six to 10 weeks. Avoiding activities that have caused the condition (pinching the fingers is a common one) may help. I have had readers write in to tell me that moving the finger (one person said underwater) helped, and quite a few have written me to say that the condition just went away after a year or two.
I refer people who continue to have symptoms despite conservative management to a hand surgeon, who can inject an anti-inflammatory steroid into the sheath the tendon goes through to try to keep the tendon from getting stuck. Although hand surgeons can treat this surgically, I have not had a patient have to go through the operation often, as most people will get better by the third injection.
Dear Dr. Roach: I’ve been diagnosed with spinal stenosis and sciatica. I’m taking prednisone for my pain, but taking prednisone before used to be excruciating. Why does my health provider want me to stop taking prednisone now and go see a pain management specialist? I have no pain and am able to walk, sleep and work. I am aware of long-term complications. Only occasionally do I get leg cramps. I’ve gained weight, but I’m pain-free. – T.B.
Answer: It is the long-term complications that are the issue.
Persistent use of steroids will often cause high blood pressure, diabetes and osteoporosis. The amount of prednisone and how long you take it are the most important factors in whether you’ll develop these problems.
Steroids such as prednisone work by reducing inflammation, and the fact that you are pain-free on prednisone strongly suggests part of the compression of the nerve is due to inflammation. A pain management specialist might be able to inject a steroid directly into the area of inflammation and nerve compression, giving you the benefit of the steroid with much less risk.
