Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 85-year-old female. Three years ago, a podiatrist diagnosed neuropathy (non-diabetic). He prescribed an orthotic for my shoe, measured some numbness and said come back in a year. I have made two yearly visits with his cutting my nails and checking feeling, which has progressed with numbness in my toes and the balls of my feet.
That doctor has moved out of town. I am wondering if I really need to see a podiatrist. I can get a free pedicure. I only have occasional pain that is minimal. I do have a bunion.
Will I eventually need a different orthotic? I can just buy the same kind each year. If I do see a doctor, should it be a podiatrist or a neurologist? – P.H.
Answer: There are many kinds of neuropathy. The term just means something wrong with the peripheral nerve. It can present with symptoms that could include numbness, pain, weakness and loss of reflexes.
It sounds like you have numbness and no other significant symptoms, and protecting your feet becomes the most important preventive treatment.
You are the most important person to do that. Do daily checks of your feet, which needn’t take more than a minute.
Look for broken skin, warmth, redness and blisters; check especially between the toes.
Any changes should be brought promptly to the attention of your doctor. You will want to wear well-fitting shoes and socks. There are many that are recommended for people with neuropathy. The shoes should be fitted with you wearing the orthotic.
Many orthotics need to be custom fitted, in which case you will need to see the podiatrist at least periodically.
Podiatrists are the real experts in foot care of a person with neuropathy, but any doctor can do a periodic exam. If you have any concerning changes, a visit to the podiatrist would still be the next step, but a podiatrist is not necessary if you are doing daily self-exams and getting a doctor’s exam periodically (every three months is often recom- mended).
Any increase in pain should be an indication to visit a new podiatrist.
A word about pedicures. It’s best to be seen by a person who has expertise in taking care of a person with neuropathy.
Even though you don’t have diabetes, a person experienced with diabetic pedicures would be a good choice.
