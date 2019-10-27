“Hot Jobs” is a monthly series in The Tribune-Democrat – produced in conjunction with PA CareerLink and Johnstown Area Regional Industries – that spotlights employment areas in the Cambria-Somerset region for those looking for work – including who’s hiring, job duties, training needs and potential salaries.
Licensed practical nurse
Duties:
Administer prescribed medications or start intravenous fluids, noting times and amounts on patients’ charts. Observe patients, charting and reporting changes in patients’ conditions, such as adverse reactions to medication or treatment, and taking any necessary action. Answer patients’ calls and determine how to assist them. Measure and record patients’ vital signs, such as height, weight, temperature, blood pressure, pulse or respiration. Provide basic patient care or treatments, such as taking temperatures or blood pressures, dressing wounds, treating bedsores, giving enemas or douches, rubbing with alcohol, massaging, or performing catheterizations.
Average starting salary: $38,050.
Training requirements:
• Medical software: Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software, Epic Systems, Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), Infusion Management Software, MEDITECH software.
• Medicine and dentistry: Knowledge of the information and techniques needed to diagnose and treat human injuries, diseases and deformities. This includes symptoms, treatment alternatives, drug properties and interactions, and preventive health-care measures.
• Customer and personal service: Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• Psychology: Knowledge of human behavior and performance; individual differences in ability, personality and interests; learning and motivation; psychological research methods; and the assessment and treatment of behavioral and affective disorders.
• Therapy and counseling: Knowledge of principles, methods, and procedures for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of physical and mental dysfunctions and for career counseling and guidance.
Tools knowledge:
• Hypodermic needle: Hollow needles, intradermal needles, intramuscular needles, intravenous (IV) needles and subcutaneous hypodermic needles. Intravenous or arterial infusion single port bags or containers: bag infusion systems, closed infusion systems, open infusion systems and safety infusion systems.
• Nebulizer or accessories: Compressor tabletop nebulizers, electronic compressor nebulizers, nebulizers, pediatric nebulizers and portable nebulizers.
• Patient care beds or accessories for specialty care: Air fluidized beds, circo-electric beds, frames and rotating bed.
• Spirometers or its accessories or its supplies: Automated spirometers, digital spirometers, handheld spirometers, personal computer-based spirometers and pocket spirometers.
Educational requirements: One year of vocational schooling to obtain a license.
Number of openings this month: Numerous depending on company.
Who’s hiring: Bayada Home Health Care; Infinity Health Care Staffing; Richland Woods Assisted Living; Cambria Care Center; Amber Springs at Laurelwood Care Center; Pinnacle Treatment Centers; Maple Winds Rehabilitation & Health Care Center; Conemaugh Health System; Arbutus Park Retirement Community and Quality Life Services.
Medical office assistant
Duties:
• Greet patients upon check-in and check-out. Schedule appointments, verify insurance coverage and patient demographics.
• Assist physician on patient exams. Perform clinical duties that may include EKGs, giving injections and monitoring vital signs.
• Check schedules and organize patient flow. Collect patient information/history, take vitals and review current medication list.
• Obtain insurance authorizations for medications at home or in office and authorizations for MRI or CT scans.
• Check patient vital signs including temperature, pulse, respirations and blood pressure and pulse oximetry check.
Average starting salary: $31,108.
Training requirements:
• Two to three years experience in a physician office setting.
• Must have strong clinical skills and be proficient with medical terminology.
• Excellent typing and computer skills.
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, ability to be courteous and cooperative in dealing with patients and visitors from neonates to geriatrics.
• Ability to follow hospital and departmental policies.
Educational requirements: Graduate of an approved Medical Office Assistant Program or CNA program or appropriate on the job training in a medical office setting.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: Conemaugh Health System; MedExpress Urgent Care.
Patient care aide
Duties:
• Answer patient call signals, signal lights, bells or intercom systems to determine patients’ needs.
• Provide physical support to assist patients to perform daily living activities, such as getting out of bed, bathing, dressing, using the toilet, standing, walking or exercising.
• Review patients’ dietary restrictions, food allergies and preferences to ensure patient receives appropriate diet.
• Measure and record food and liquid intake or urinary and fecal output, reporting changes to medical or nursing staff.
• Gather information from caregivers, nurses, or physicians about patient condition, treatment plans or appropriate activities.
Average starting salary: $28,500.
Training requirements:
• Customer and personal service: Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• English language: Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition, and grammar.
• Psychology: Knowledge of human behavior and performance; individual differences in ability, personality and interests; learning and motivation; psychological research methods; and the assessment and treatment of behavioral and affective disorders.
Tools knowledge:
• Arm orthopedic soft goods such as patient arm slings.
• Automated external defibrillators (AED) or hard paddles.
• Bedpans for general use, hospital bedpans.
• Electronic medical thermometers: Electronic patient thermometers, oral thermometers, rectal thermometers and tympanic thermometers.
• Therapeutic heating or cooling pads or compresses or packs; therapeutic cold packs and therapeutic hot packs.
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: Maple Winds Rehabilitation and Health Care Center; Amber Springs at Laurelwood Care Center; Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers; The Lutheran Home at Johnstown; Amber Hills at Cambria Care Center.
Mental health technician
Duties:
• Take and record measures of patients’ physical condition, using devices such as thermometers or blood pressure gauges.
• Monitor patients’ physical and emotional well-being and report unusual behavior or physical ailments to medical staff.
• Provide nursing, psychiatric or personal care to mentally ill, emotionally disturbed or mentally challenged patients.
• Observe and influence patients’ behavior, communicating and interacting with them and teaching, counseling or befriending them.
• Collaborate with or assist doctors, psychologists or rehabilitation therapists in working with mentally ill, emotionally disturbed or developmentally disabled patients to treat, rehabilitate and return patients to the community.
Average starting salary: $30,710.
Training requirements:
• Psychology: Knowledge of human behavior and performance; individual differences in ability, personality and interests; learning and motivation; psychological research methods; and the assessment and treatment of behavioral and affective disorders.
• Therapy and counseling: Knowledge of principles, methods and procedures for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of physical and mental dysfunctions, and for career counseling and guidance.
• Customer and personal service: Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• Public safety and security: Knowledge of relevant equipment, policies, procedures and strategies to promote effective local, state or national security operations for the protection of people, data, property and institutions.
Tools knowledge:
• Blood collection syringes.
• Blood pressure cuff kits.
• Crutches or crutch accessories.
• Oxygen therapy delivery system products accessories or its supplies - Oxygen administration equipment and oxygen carts.
• Therapeutic heating or cooling pads or compresses or packs - Cold therapy equipment and heat therapy equipment.
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED and associate degree.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: Conemaugh Health System.
