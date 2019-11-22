“Hot Jobs” is a monthly series in The Tribune-Democrat – produced in conjunction with PA Career-Link and Johnstown Area Regional Industries – that spotlights employment areas in the Cambria-Somerset region for those looking for work – including who’s hiring, job duties, training needs and potential salaries.

Construction equipment operators

Duties:

• Learn and follow safety regulations.

• Take actions to avoid potential hazards or obstructions, such as utility lines, other equipment, other workers or falling objects.

• Locate underground services, such as pipes or wires, prior to beginning work.

• Monitor operations to ensure that health and safety standards are met.

• Adjust handwheels and depress pedals to control attachments, such as blades, buckets, scrapers or swing booms.

• Start engines, move throttles, switches or levers or depress pedals to operate machines, such as bulldozers, trench excavators, road graders or backhoes.

Average starting salary: $36,040.

Training requirements:

• Building and construction: Knowledge of materials,

methods and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings or other structures, such as highways and roads.

• Mechanical: Knowledge of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair and maintenance.

Tools knowledge: 

• Dump trucks: Belly dumpers, heavy dump trucks, single axle dump trucks and tandem axle dump trucks.

• Loaders: End loaders, front end loaders and tracked loaders.

• Graders: Motor graders and tilt graders.

• Hoists: Silent hoists and tugger hoists.

• Power saws: Chain saws, circular saws and concrete saws.

Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED and less than one year of technology school.

Number of openings this month: Several.

Who’s hiring: W.C. McQuaide Inc., PennDOT.

Construction carpenters

Duties:

• Follow established safety rules and regulations and maintain a safe and clean environment.

• Study specifications in blueprints, sketches or building plans to prepare project layout and determine dimensions and materials required.

• Measure and mark cutting lines on materials, using a ruler, pencil, chalk and marking gauge.

• Shape or cut materials to specified measurements, using hand tools, machines or power saws.

• Install structures or fixtures, such as windows, frames, floorings, trim, or hardware, using carpenters’ hand or power tools.

• Verify trueness of structure, using plumb bob and level.

Average starting salary: $32,730.

Training requirements:

• Building and construction: Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.

• Mathematics: Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics and their applications.

• English language: Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition and grammar.

• Mechanical: Knowledge of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair and maintenance.

• Design: Knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principles involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings and models.

Tools knowledge:

• Ladders: Extension ladders, fold-up ladders, and nonconducting ladders.

• Levels: A-frame levels, bubble levels, bullseye levels,

calibrating electronic levels and carpenters’ levels.

• Power routers: Plunge routers, portable routers, power routers and trim routers.

• Power saws: Band saws, beam saws, circular saws and radial arm saws.

• Squares: Combination squares, framing squares and layout bars.

Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED and technology center program.

Number of openings this month: Several.

Who’s hiring: Everything Ice, Clearwater Construction.

Construction masons

Duties:

• Check the forms that hold the concrete to see that they are properly constructed.

• Set the forms that hold concrete to the desired pitch and depth and align them.

• Spread, level and smooth concrete, using rake, shovel, hand or power trowel, hand or power screed and float.

• Monitor how the wind, heat or cold affect the curing of the concrete throughout the entire process.

• Mold expansion joints and edges, using edging tools, jointers and straightedge.

• Signal truck driver to position truck to facilitate pouring concrete, and move chute to direct concrete on forms.

Average starting salary: $40,530.

Training requirements:

• English language: Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition and grammar.

• Building and construction: Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.

Tools knowledge:

• Batching plants or feeders: Center discharge floor hoppers, collection hoppers, combo buckets, general purpose concrete buckets and lightweight laydown buckets

• Concrete spreaders: Double-beam screeders, finishing screeders, roller tube finishers, screeds and truss screeds.

• Floats: Aluminum floats, channel floats, concrete floats, concrete spreaders and magnesium channel bull floats.

• Power saws: Chain saws, concrete saws, crack saws, diesel concrete saws and gas concrete saws.

• Trowels: Brick jointers, brick trowels, cement trowels, drain spades and fresno trowels.

Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED.

Number of openings this month: Several.

Who’s hiring: CMI Management Inc.

Construction laborers

Duties:

• Control traffic passing near, in, or around work zones.

• Clean or prepare construction sites to eliminate possible hazards.

• Signal equipment operators to facilitate alignment, movement or adjustment of machinery, equipment or materials.

• Read plans, instructions or specifications to determine work activities.

• Load, unload or identify building materials, machinery or tools, distributing them to the appropriate locations, according to project plans or specifications.

• Measure, mark or record openings or distances to layout areas where construction work will be performed.

Average starting salary: $29,690.

Training requirements:

• Building and construction: Knowledge of materials, methods and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.

• Mechanical: Knowledge of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair and maintenance.

• Administration and management: Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, human resources modeling, leadership technique, production methods and coordination of people and resources.

Tools knowledge:

• Torches: Liquid propane torches and oxygen/acetylene torches.

• Forklifts: Masonry forklifts and rough terrain forklifts.

• Levels : Carpenters’ levels, laser levels, spirit levels and water levels.

• Manlift or personnel lift: Bosun chairs, manlifts, swing chairs and swing stages.

• Power saws: Asphalt saws, chain saws, circular saws, concrete saws and cutoff saws.

Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED.

Number of openings this month: Several.

Who’s hiring: Parkside Utility Construction, J.P Held Excavating.

