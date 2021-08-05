If today is your birthday:
Keep your life simple. Don’t overreact or take on more than you can handle. Concentrate on what’s important to you and give it everything you’ve got. If you scatter your energy, you will fall short of your expectations. An intellectual approach to life, love and happiness will pay off. Hone your skills, and make every move you make matter. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 25, 36, 38, 43.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Share your thoughts and concerns with like-minded people. Offer insight into more efficient ways to bring about positive change. Prepare to put muscle behind your plan and turn it into a reality. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Gather and verify information; it will lead to a change of attitude and better choices. Simplify your life and the way you do things to suit your current emotional and financial situation. Don’t overspend; generosity will be your downfall. HH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Take the experience you have and put it to good use. Once others see how capable you are, you’ll receive more opportunities. Don’t take a risk with your health or your reputation. Stick to the truth, and don’t share personal information. HHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Pay close attention to debt, overhead and unnecessary spending. Spend more time working on personal growth, creative endeavors and hanging out with people who aren’t high maintenance. Don’t jeopardize your position, regardless of what others do. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Think big, but be realistic, and you will excel. An opportunity will be too good to ignore. Make adjustments that allow you to accommodate whatever is necessary to follow through with your plans. Rely on experience to make better decisions. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Be willing to adjust if it will help resolve an issue you face with a friend or relative. Meeting someone midway will encourage a smooth transaction and future dealings. Encourage taking a unique approach to a meaningful relationship. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Distance yourself from anyone who is inconsistent or impulsive. Concentrate on home, family and doing what’s best for you and the ones you love. Give back to someone who’s been helpful. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Embrace what life has to offer. An unexpected opportunity will give you a chance to use your skills uniquely. Focus on creative endeavors, and everything else will fall into place. Someone special will grab your attention. HHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Someone is withholding information or feeding you false hope. Use your intelligence to filter through what’s happening, and you’ll discover the truth. Take the high road; stick close to someone who has always had your back. HH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
You’ll spot a good deal. Make your move and bring about changes at home and to your portfolio. A chance to get ahead is apparent. Be transparent regarding what you have to offer. A commitment will add to your emotional stability. HHHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Put on the brakes, size up a situation and don’t go over budget. Be realistic about what’s possible, and stick to people you know you can rely on for support. Control your emotions when dealing with personal relationships. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Partnerships will play essential roles in the way things unfold. Put your heart into something meaningful to you, which will help you get to know someone who has a positive influence on the decisions you make. HHH
