If today is your birthday:
An optimistic attitude will go a long way when dealing with others. If you choose to offer positive alternatives, you will build solid relationships and gain ground with those you work and have fun with regularly. Changing how you use your hard-earned cash will help you have a comfortable lifestyle. Your numbers are 2, 14, 19, 28, 36, 42 and 47.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Tally up how much you’ve spent and where you are sitting financially. Take a step back when dealing with superiors and listen before you offer your thoughts. Ask people you know and trust to help you reach your goal. HHHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
You have a choice: You can demand change or persuade others with incentives and kindness. Don’t isolate yourself; generosity will help you hit a home run. Offer love and understanding, and receive the same in return. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Stop to rethink your strategy before you head down a path that is hard to reverse. You want to steady your position and your plans, not start something you can’t finish. Baby steps and patience will lead to victory. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Lean toward something or someone who offers truth, practicality and long-term prospects. Discuss your thoughts with someone you love or trust to provide sound advice, and you’ll deepen your connection and find a common path. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Your heart is in the right place, but nothing good will transpire if you fail to follow through. Take the initiative to reach out and help those less fortunate; the effect it has will lead you in a positive direction. HHHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Bypass conversations that have the potential to get heated. It is the heartfelt season, when differences can be set aside. Make positive changes and plans that include everyone. Personal improvement will promote better relationships with others. HH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Put your head down and focus on what you must accomplish between now and the end of the year. Discipline and hard work will be satisfying and pay handsomely. Refuse to let trivial matters interfere with your progress. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Get into the season’s spirit and join in the festivities. Reach out to those you care about and share thoughts that will enhance the way you head into next year. Don’t be afraid to be unique and do your own thing. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Understanding will help you navigate through sticky situations with people who don’t share your opinion. Build on a solid base, and the changes you bring about will hold their value. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Discuss the changes you want to make to your home or lifestyle. The feedback you receive will encourage you to get started. You’ll get more help than you think, making it easy to complete your journey. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Get your house in order to eliminate stress and worry over matters you must address before the year ends. Don’t take on someone else’s problem; offer a reasonable solution and return to your to-do list. HHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Take nothing for granted, and do whatever is possible to avoid a scene. Anger will not help, but understanding and doing what you can to help will ease stress. HH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.