If today is your birthday:
Consider your options, evaluate the cost and time involved, and adopt change with open arms. There is no place for anger if you want to get things done. Sort through your differences with others and find a compromise that will ensure you move forward. Recognize embellishment, over- indulgence and emotional blackmail, and nip any sudden fallout. Micromanagement is the fastest route to victory. Your numbers are 9, 17, 21, 27, 33, 45 and 49.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
The busier you are, the easier it will be to avoid turmoil and interference. Don’t share personal information or believe everything you hear. A change to your surroundings will pique your imagination. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Good things come to those who wait; this time, the recipient is you. Patience will pay off and everything will fall into place. Take what comes your way and give it a unique spin; praise will follow. HHHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Expect someone to lead you astray or get in your way. Focus on your goal, and be sure to finish what you start. Consider how you present yourself to others and update your image to ensure you have an impact. HH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Confusion will occur if someone sends mixed messages. A change may be necessary, but preparation must be in place before you move forward. Be resourceful, talk to experts and pay attention to detail. HHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Don’t give in to demands; do what makes the most sense to you. How you present yourself and your intentions will determine how others respond. Let charm lead the way and a hands-on approach be your calling card. HHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Handle responsibilities before moving on to the things you consider unessential. Your ability to take care of matters efficiently and without anger will encourage working in unison with someone who can help bring about positive change. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
You can’t resolve matters if you don’t let others know how you feel and what you want. Showing interest in what others like will help you get what you want. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Shoot for the stars, be open to doing things differently and bring about positive change. Ignore what others do or say and follow your instincts. Pay attention to detail and oversee everything as it unfolds. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Look at the facts and don’t count on anyone but yourself to fix what is going wrong. A social event will help establish your popularity and boost your confidence. HH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Concentrate on what’s important to you, and you’ll make progress that ends in personal gain. A change to your living arrangements will resolve a pending problem. HHHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Use emotional tactics to your advantage. If someone plays tough, suggest alternatives to control the outcome. Revisiting relationships that didn’t work will help you recognize why. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Listen to reason and distance yourself from lofty suggestions that involve risks. You can avoid instability due to false information or poor decisions if you are true to yourself and those with similar concerns. HHH
