If today is your birthday:
The way you communicate will determine how well your year unfolds. A playful, enthusiastic approach to life, love and achieving your goals will encourage success. Channel your energy into home improvements, family and personal growth, and avoid impulsive actions to ensure you reach your goals without incident. Your numbers are 5, 13, 18, 27, 31, 39 and 43.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Kick back with friends, have fun and try something new and exciting. Your experience will broaden your awareness and ability to utilize your skills to suit your needs. HHHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Put a hold on anything that mystifies you, especially when love or money is at stake. Don’t mix business with pleasure or share your concerns with someone who doesn’t have your beliefs. HH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Make your position clear and your actions speak for you. Don’t limit what you can achieve because someone makes a last-minute change or demand that doesn’t fit your budget. HHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Your uniqueness, coupled with discipline, will attract people who can get things done without your supervision. Set yourself up for success, and refuse to let anyone talk you into anything you don’t want. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
A last-minute change will unnerve you. Respond by doing what no one will anticipate. Size down, cut back or remove yourself from any situation that makes you feel uncomfortable. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Get involved in something that offers stability; the rewards will pay off. Don’t trust anyone to answer for you or to do things to your specification. A hands-on approach is your best bet. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Offer what’s feasible, nothing more. Pull whatever you need from reputable resources that are cost-efficient and trustworthy. Balance, equality and integrity will outshine anyone or anything that gets in your way. HHHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Concentrate on what matters, and don’t let anyone sidetrack you. A situation that is sensitive will leave you questioning your financial, medical or legal issues. Discipline and tenacity will ensure that you come out on top. HH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Share only with trusted allies. Someone will give you a hard time if you show weakness. Don’t be shy; say what’s on your mind and avoid joint ventures and shared expenses. Set your own pace and do your own thing. HHHHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
It’s up to you to bring about change. Consider what isn’t working for you anymore and implement what’s necessary to get back on track. A shift in your living arrangements will help you rethink what’s important to you. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Observe what’s happening around you. When your head is clear, the answers you seek will take you where you want to go. Pursue a path that makes you feel happy and at home. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Don’t take on more than you can handle, or your reputation will be at stake along with your income. Stay on top of personal matters that can disrupt your domestic scene. HHH
