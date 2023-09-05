If today is your birthday:
Take a moment, gather your thoughts and plan what you want to accomplish this year. Consider what’s most important to you and what will contribute to reaching that goal. Turn your attention to what makes you happy and search for how to work more happiness into your daily routine. Your numbers are 6, 13, 21, 28, 34, 39 and 45.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Speed things up and take care of unfinished business. What you do will clear the way for something new and exciting. A challenge will lead to better health and an upgrade to your looks and feelings. Love is on the rise. HHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
The connections you make networking will be what you need to push forward. Time spent evaluating your home and lifestyle will prompt you to make your surroundings comfortable and functional. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Steady your emotions before you speak in order to avoid being put in a vulnerable position. Stick to the truth, regardless of what others do or say, and you’ll come out on top. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
It’s up to you to make the changes necessary to reach your goal. Study, practice and network to ensure you promote what you have to offer. Someone close to you has more to offer than you realize. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Benevolence will help you excel but also subject you to criticism by those jealous of your appeal. If you follow your instincts and put your best foot forward, it will be difficult for anyone to deny you what you deserve. HHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Contact people who make you think, and look for ways to bring in additional cash and make your money work for you. Don’t hold back; say what’s on your mind and find out where you stand. HH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Channel your energy into something meaningful. Learn, explore and expand your mind; it will do wonders for your soul. It’s time to appreciate all you have and enjoy the fruits of your labor. HHHHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Explore possibilities, recognize your talents and set boundaries when necessary. Opportunity is within reach, but you need to clear your agenda to position yourself for success. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Trust what you see, not hearsay. Ask questions and say no to requests that don’t fit your agenda. Follow your heart, take care of your health and surround yourself with people you love to be around. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Look for opportunities that free up time and ease stress. Use your attributes to fine-tune your life and enjoy who and what you love most. Invest in your health and happiness. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Evaluate your relationships. Pay attention to how you feel, look and spend your time. It’s up to you to call the shots and to say no to those taking advantage of you. HHHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Remove yourself from situations that don’t appeal to you, and new and exciting opportunities will come your way. A change in the way you earn and handle your money will make a difference to your mental well-being. HH
