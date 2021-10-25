If today is your birthday:
You’ll have a unique way of doing things that will separate you from the crowd. Be ready to put changes into play that will make your life and your relationships with others better. Personal growth, enlightenment and taking on situations that relieve stress will lead to peace of mind and new beginnings. Let go of the past so you can move forward with no regret. Your numbers are 4, 11, 24, 27, 33, 39, 42.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
It’s OK to say no. Stop and consider doing what pleases you for a change. Channel energy into something that brings concrete results that will encourage you to follow your dream. HH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
A friend or relative will offer unusual insight into how you can use your experience, knowledge and skills to get ahead. Don’t resist change; harness an opportunity to show others what you have to offer. HHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Jealousy will play a role in how well you get along with others. A positive attitude and offering recognition for what others accomplish will help you maintain healthy relationships. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Stop and think before you say or do something you’ll regret. Getting into an emotional spat with someone will turn into a power struggle that will be difficult to overcome. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
An energetic approach to whatever you do will help you avoid disappointment. Don’t wait around for someone to pitch in and help. Take care of unfinished business yourself, and move on to projects or pastimes that put a smile on your face. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
You’ll get the help you require if you partner with someone who shares your beliefs and sentiments. Take your time when dealing with work-related matters. Make decisions based on facts, not emotions. Put your power and energy where it counts. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Keep your thoughts to yourself. If you say something while under emotional duress, you will have regrets. Be a good listener and take the time to sort out what matters most, then you’ll find the best way to move forward without confrontation. HH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Explore the possibilities and learn all you can to ensure you make well-thought-out decisions. Take the path that leads to knowledge and experience in order to follow your heart and dreams. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
An impulsive move or letting gullibility take over will result in disappointment. Use your intelligence and charm to outmaneuver someone trying to take advantage of you. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
A discussion will turn into a debate. Do your best to keep the peace and avoid a feud that can disrupt a partnership. A compromise may not be ideal, but it will help you avoid regret. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Set a goal, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Take care of pressing details to avoid having your plans stymied by protocol. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
You can make a difference if you are part of the solution, not the problem. How you handle medical and financial situations will affect your relationship with someone you love. HHHHH
