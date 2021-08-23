If today is your birthday:
Take the initiative to make things happen. Dream big and explore what’s possible. Question shortcuts, and be prepared to implement last-minute changes that will save you time and money. Focus on building a strong foundation for what’s to come. Don’t back down when patience and expertise are gateways to success. Believe in your ability to finish what you start. Your numbers are 9, 16, 24, 26, 32, 38, 44.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Self-improvement projects will pay off. Focus on fitness, emotional and physical strength, and what you can do to enjoy life. Consider your relationships with others and the benefits and liabilities you face, then make the necessary adjustments. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Don’t sit on the sidelines waiting for someone else to make the first move. Use your intelligence, and turn your ideas into something concrete. Keep life simple, be direct and finish what you start. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Digest what’s going on around you and decide who is on your team and who opposes you. It’s OK to think big, but you are better off living within your means. Discipline and hard work will bring the best results. HH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Spend more time finding unique ways to up your game or make your surroundings less stressful. Be creative, and consider changes that won’t break your budget. Call on someone with experience, and you’ll be offered insight into how to cut corners. HHHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Uncertainty is a warning that you aren’t satisfied with a proposition or situation. Rethink your steps, and consider the pros and cons. Be resourceful and check out other opportunities that may be a steppingstone to something new and exciting. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Gather information, formulate a strategy and take on something that will help you achieve your dreams. Speak up, share your intentions and move forward with enthusiasm and confidence. Embrace change, and exciting opportunities will follow. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Play to win, figure out what you want and negotiate with finesse. Do whatever it takes to stabilize your personal life. Make your space inviting and convenient. Rethink your spending habits, and be generous with love and affection, not expensive gifts. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Do something eccentric, adventuresome or creative. Become the topic of conversation and the go-to person when others need advice. Explore new possibilities, and stretch your mind to accommodate new options. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Be suspicious of anyone trying to take over. Information will be sketchy and require verification before you pass it along. Spend more time on personal improvements and less on trying to change others. Love yourself. HH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Take advantage of a moneymaking opportunity. A financial gain is apparent. The experience you have will help you instinctively know when to make your move. A positive change at home or with your assets is within reach. HH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Be secretive about financial, medical or contractual dealings. Pay more attention to the way you look and present yourself to others. Set trends instead of adopting what others are doing. Make a promise to someone you love. HHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
You’ll gain respect if you follow through with your plans. Find a way to manage money efficiently, and it will loosen up cash flow and encourage you to invest more in your future. Update your skills and gather information. HHH
