If today is your birthday:
Focus, maintain stability and build a secure foundation for the future. Use insight and intelligence to help you make the best decisions. A steady, relentless stride will far exceed trying to cut corners. Personal and professional improvements take planning, strategy and dedication. Embrace change. Designate time to explore new beginnings. Commit and contribute, and you will make a difference. Your numbers are 4, 11, 19, 22, 27, 36, 40.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
You’ll have some terrific ideas, but don’t go overboard. Consider your resources and capabilities, and find a way to stay within budget. To do things properly, you are better off slowing down and doing them right the first time. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Put your knowledge, experience and dedication to the test. Take on a challenge, and your ability and value will shine through. Don’t let rigidity hold you back. Be open to suggestions and willing to try something new. Moderation is encouraged. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Don’t hide your feelings. It’s important to let people know how you feel and what your expectations are. If you want change to happen, you may need to give someone a nudge. Keep your life simple and avoid excessive behavior. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Don’t rely on anyone but yourself. An intellectual approach will be sufficient. Don’t buy into a grandiose plan someone presents to you. Moderation and strategic planning will get you where you want to go on time and within budget. HHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Handle obstacles professional- ly. Concentrate on what you can accomplish; use charm to win the support of people you can count on to help you reach your goal. Romance is favored, and plans that bring you closer to someone you love will be fulfilled. HH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
A change will be enlightening. Observe what’s going on around you, and implement a plan to ensure you don’t get left behind. You don’t have to overspend to get ahead. Update your skills and knowledge to fit trends. HHHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Dedication and persistence will help you get ahead. Refuse to let anxiety kick in and lead to an unnecessary argument with a friend, relative or colleague. Put your time and effort where it counts, and you will exceed your expectations. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Involvement in situations that need close monitoring will leave you at odds when you have to make a decision. Let your intuition be your guide, and you will find a path that will help you overcome an obstacle you encounter. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Pay more attention to your relationships. Nurturing will help you gain support, but overreacting will lead to separation. Indulgent behavior will lead to trouble. Find common ground, and you will avoid an argument. Choose to be amicable, not argumentative. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Strive to make changes that are within your budget. Consider what you can do to cut corners. An intelligent approach to situations that may affect your health or a personal relationship will help you avoid a setback. HHHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Put your feelings aside and consider what others are going through before you make a move. It’s always best to find out what’s going on with those around you before you voice your opinions. Judge not, and you will avoid scrutiny. HH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Consider your financial options. Cold calls, connecting with people from your past, and explor- ing and expanding skills that ensure a better-paying job are encouraged. Discipline and hard work will make a difference to the way others treat you. HHHH
