If today is your birthday:
Evaluate your current situation and consider what you can do to stabilize your life. Establish boundaries, and make your voice heard regarding your terms and what you are capable of and willing to do this year. Make your positive, energetic nature carry you from start to finish, and you will have an impact on those who work by your side. Your numbers are 5, 12, 24, 29, 33, 41 and 48.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
You’ll be a sponge for information, so take note of what others have to offer and use the information in a unique way that will make you stand out and receive praise for your contributions. Trust your intelligence and judgment. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
You can lend a helping hand, but not at the expense of put- ting off your responsibilities. Refuse to let anyone guilt you into something you don’t have time to do or shouldn’t. Don’t let others control your every move. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Negotiate on your behalf. You know what you want bet- ter than anyone, so speak up and make your voice heard. A partnership requires structure to ensure that balance and equal-ity are maintained. Make con- tracts and money your prior- ities. Romance is encouraged. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
The tasks you agree to will change how you approach helping others. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Be resourceful and search for ways to slash your overhead with a budget, discipline and strategy. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Take the high road, and look out for those who can’t fend for themselves. You’ll feel good and develop a friendship you can count on for your good deed. A unique experience will open your mind to a host of possibilities. HHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move. Change begins with you, and being proactive will show your ability to get things done. Spend less time complaining or criticizing and more time doing something worthwhile. Walk away from temptation. HH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Go directly to the source and ask questions. A business trip, meeting or lecture will reveal the truth. Creative accounting will help you end the year in an excellent financial position. Spend only what’s necessary and within your budget. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Gather information that will help you with your finances. Tips that show you how to reduce debt or talks that help establish who pays what with those you share expenses with will encourage better days ahead and peace of mind. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Back away from people push- ing you to take on too much or indulge in something that is costly or might hurt your reputation. Use your power of per- suasion to get help and clear up matters making your life difficult. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Search for an easy way to make your home more efficient and your overhead less expen- sive. If you do the work your- self, you’ll save money and learn new skills that will benefit you. Avoid secret dealings that can hurt your reputation. HHHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Consider what you can do, what you want to do and what’s mandatory, then proceed. Carry on, regardless of whether others agree with you. Ramp up your enthusiasm and energy, and you’ll dazzle anyone who questions how you choose to do things. HH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Your persuasive charm and colorful way of describing what you want from others will capture attention and encourage others to pitch in and help. Be sure to offer incentives to the promises you make. Stick to the truth to avoid backlash. HHHH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.