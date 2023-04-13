If today is your birthday:
Pay more attention to what’s happening around you. Don’t buy into someone else’s dream when you have your own. Look for opportunities that touch your heart and encourage you to make a difference in your community. Focus on home, family and raising your standard of living. An intelligent move or lifestyle change will help lower your overhead and ease stress. Your numbers are 4, 7, 18, 23, 27, 39 and 46.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Look at the big picture and consider your options. Staying within budget is crucial if you plan to finish what you start. When in doubt, let your intuition take over. Get along with others, but make your objective clear to anyone questioning you. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Utilize your time to ensure you meet your demands, and you’ll gain respect. Consider what others want, but don’t feel obligated if it doesn’t fit your schedule or puts you in a compromising position. HHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Gather all the details before you sign up for something. Sign up for learning opportunities that help you advance instead of giving your all for someone else’s benefit. Take care of your interests and health. HH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Do what you enjoy most. Take a unique approach to your work, and you’ll make a difference and change how you do things. Think big, but stick to your budget; the results will be well received. HHHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Don’t worry about what others think, do or say. You must follow the path that takes you where you want to go. Adding a little flair to something you do will attract interest. Don’t overspend on items you don’t need. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Put in the time and you’ll accomplish your goal. Focus on knowledge, experience and taking on projects that make a difference to you. Avoid situations that are confining or lead to repetition. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Take better care of yourself. Avoid overindulgence or taking on something that may try your patience or test your health and well-being. A home improvement project will exceed your budget if you haven’t researched what’s entailed. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Meetings, courses, conferences and talking to experts will help you formulate how best to move forward. Discipline coupled with a well-thought-out plan will help you improve your life. A change of scenery will spark your imagination and encourage better decisions. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Get together with like-minded people, and together you will come up with a plan that will help you head in a direction suitable to what you enjoy doing most. Don’t settle for less because someone is standing in your way. HHHHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Choose what’s good for you. Use your experience to guide you in a direction that makes you happy. Counter the stress in your life by incorporating something that excites you into your everyday routine. HHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Don’t get involved before you know what’s entailed. Taking on too much or trusting someone else to lead you in the right direction will result in disappointment. Put your effort into self-improvement and better health. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Dreaming is uplifting, but if you don’t turn your intentions into reality, you will be disappointed in yourself. Trust and believe in your ability, and focus on what’s important. HHH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.