If today is your birthday:
Avoid temptation by align- ing yourself with stable, hard- working people. Put your energy into something that counts, and dedicate your time to help- ing others and making the world around you a better place. Leave nothing to chance; it’s up to you to keep things copa- cetic if you want everything to fall into place. Don’t wait; change begins with you. Your numbers are 4, 18, 25, 27, 30, 36, 41.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Refuse to let your emotions step in and ruin things for you. Put your ego aside and do what you do best. Let the results speak for you, and you’ll sidestep interference from someone who can make your life difficult. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Be observant, but don’t think everyone else has answers or insight into what you can or should do next. Only you can be the one to decide your strengths and weaknesses. Compensate for your shortcomings by shar- ing what you have to offer. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Hunker down and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Consider your dreams and push forward. It’s OK to be different and to trust and believe in yourself. Say what’s on your mind and let the chips fall where they may. HHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Find a method that works for you. Limit your intake and diminish your responsibilities. Moderation will help you turn chaos into gratification. Know what you want and be intent on following through with your plans. Peace and love conquer all. HH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Stop worrying about what others do. Put your heart into what you know and do best. Don’t let compliments go to your head, causing you to offer too much to something that doesn’t benefit you. Take care of your needs first. HHHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Seize the moment, do your thing and bask in the glory. You’ve got whatever you choose to conquer if you don’t hesitate or overreact. A strategic plan executed with precision will change the way others see you and how you see yourself. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Emotional challenges will surface if you let things get to you. Size up situations before you launch a counterattack. Ask questions and take the initiative to bring about positive change. Say no to temptation. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
You know how to play, but losing doesn’t come easy. Don’t let anger seep in and manifest into something you cannot control. Challenge yourself physically and exhaust all feel- ings that can lead to trouble. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Spend more time nurturing what you’ve worked so hard to acquire. Good relationships take work, and building a solid home base takes ingenuity and cash. Look for a unique way to get the most out of what’s available. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Observe, calculate and adjust. Having a flexible attitude will encourage positive change. Don’t put up with wasteful people, hangers-on and those taking advantage of your kind heart. Stay focused on doing what’s right and best for everyone. HHHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Take the reins and charge forward independently. Wait- ing around for others or taking a role as a follower, not a leader, will not get you where you want to go. You’ll find your calling if you are frank about your quest. HH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Take a unique approach to something you long to master. The skills you gain will raise your value and escort you down a path that encourages you to be passionate about life. Someone you least expect will offer sage advice. HHHH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.