If today is your birthday:
Pay attention to where your money goes this year. Spend less and learn more about a minimalist lifestyle. Declutter your world, and you’ll discover peace of mind. It’s time to engage in new possibilities regarding how you earn your living. Expand your interests, knowledge, and qualifications, and participate in activities and events that include physical challenges, strength and courage. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 27, 33, 43 and 49.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Take a moment to review all the particulars before immersing yourself in something new. If you understand what you must do to make things happen, communication will help you feel at ease regarding your decisions. HH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Something good is heading your way. Speed up the process, bring about change and handle matters yourself to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans or subject you to a risk that can result in illness or injury. HHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Keep an open mind, but don’t believe everything you hear. Use your resources to check facts before you pass information along. A disciplined attitude will help you finish things on time and bring in personal and professional gains. Charm will win favors. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Pay attention to what others say and do; you’ll learn something valuable. Your insight will help you make a tough decision that can change how things get done. Don’t trust anyone to make decisions for you. Advocate on your behalf. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Think twice before you sign up for something that offers too many uncertainties. When in doubt, take a pass and focus more on research. Physical activity will alleviate angst and build enthusiasm that will help you look and feel your best. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Put pressure on someone you need on your team. Pulling in resourceful helpers will ensure that you are successful. A partnership looks promising and will bring long-term results that are satisfying and fruitful. A change will make the difference between success and failure. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Consider what you want to do and present your objective to someone who can help you reach it. Refuse to let emotional differences cloud your vision and stifle your progress. A problem will surface if you mix business with pleasure. HH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Follow your instincts, not your heart. If someone lets you down, don’t give them another chance to take advantage of you. Learn from the experience and find a different means to reach your goal. A change will help you move forward. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
You can’t put a price on love, but if you are nurturing, the benefits will not let you down. Share your intentions, and the feedback you receive will help you expand your plans to include those you want by your side moving forward. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Take matters into your own hands and be the one to motivate others to join you. A couple of changes at home will dictate how to use your space to be effective and efficient. Create something using your skills and reap the rewards. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Your intelligence will be necessary if you want to make decisions that keep the peace and don’t end up costing you emotionally, financially or physically. Listen to what others want and incorporate the needs of everyone into your campaign. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Check out what’s available to help you bring in more cash or stretch your money. An investment that helps you save will put your mind at ease. Verify the information you receive before you make a move. HHHHH
