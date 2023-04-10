If today is your birthday:
Incorporate practicality into your daily routine to avoid costly mistakes. Opportunities are plentiful this year, but making decisions is more complicated. Don’t feel you have to act fast. Time is on your side and will give you the perspective you need to determine how to harness success. Slow down, gather facts and head in the direction that has the best chance of delivering your long-term plans. Your numbers are 9, 14, 23, 26, 31, 34 and 42.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
You are better off channeling your energy into something constructive if you intend to avoid disagreements with someone who matters to you. Send a positive message if you want others to pitch in and help. HH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
A curious mind will make an effort to learn, explore and use information to make a difference. An innovative idea will encourage you to take on an overwhelming cause. Bide your time, ask for help and protect against burnout. HHHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Observe what’s going on around you and how others respond to you. Learn from the experience and only trust what you know as factual. How you handle your financial decisions will change the template moving forward. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
The sooner you make the connection, the more you’ll accomplish. Share your thoughts and opinions, and change will follow. Hard work will broaden your scope and help you set new trends. Protect your health. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Shift your focus to what’s possible and put what isn’t on the shelf. Trust in what you can offer and set your course to do what you do best. Distance yourself from users and those who disregard your right to be yourself. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Gather knowledge, experience and insight into what will bring about positive change. A move will mark the beginning of something new and exciting. Decreasing your overhead expenses will ease stress. Be prepared to make the first move. HHHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
A day trip, educational course or time with someone you love will offer insight into what’s important to you and how to harness the joy and satisfaction you gain. Put your energy where it counts, and take responsibility for your happiness. HH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Partnerships can be elusive if you don’t have background information. Ask questions that will help you decide if something good can transpire should you make your intentions clear. HHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Concentrate on finances, contracts and health, and protect against individuals more interested in what they can get, not give. Socializing is favored, but don’t overspend. Look for exhilarating pastimes. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Refuse to let anyone interfere with your progress. Don’t be tempted by someone encouraging you to take on too much or indulge financially or physically in something you cannot afford. Trust your instincts. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Clear a space at home that motivates you to diversify and add to your skills and knowledge. Don’t let the choices others make throw you off guard or influence your direction. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Be safe but be present. You can set up meetings and move forward with your plans, but distance yourself from anyone who is suspicious or may not have your interests at heart. HHHH
