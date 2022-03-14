If today is your birthday:
Read between the lines, and you’ll figure out how to get the most out of whatever you pursue. Choose a path that offers satisfaction and joy, not stress and regret. Adjust your lifestyle to fit your budget, and use your attributes to serve you instead of those using you for their profit. Your numbers are 9, 14, 22, 25, 34, 37, 49.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Put in the time, and you’ll reap the rewards. Reach out and make a difference to a cause that matters to you. The connections you make will be lasting and fruitful. An unexpected change is apparent. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Don’t jump into something without doing your homework. Test the atmosphere before you engage in a conversation concerning sensitive issues. Have a backup plan in place, and you’ll come out on top. Change that comes from the heart will gain you respect. HHHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Don’t be fooled by someone’s rhetoric. Listen, then head in a direction that suits you, not the others. Use your skills and expertise to your advantage, and put your energy into something that makes you happy. HH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Conversations will lead to something that interests you. The information you gather will spark your imagination and encourage you to use your ideas to pursue something that excites you. A unique approach to an old plan will be fruitful. HHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Bide your time, put your generosity on the back burner, and don’t let your emotions interfere with practicality. Concentrate on how you look and feel, and on what makes you happy. Romance is favored. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
If something bothers you, say something. Conversations will lead to resolutions that will put your mind at ease and make your relationship with someone better. A positive change is within reach; don’t be afraid to make a move. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Let your intuition help you decipher what’s best for you, and put your energy where it will help you excel. Networking, focusing on self-improvement, and updating your skills, image and goals will pay off. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
It’s up to you to bring about change. Stop dreaming and start doing. Concentrate on what will make your life easier and put to rest what stands between you and your goals. Clear up clutter and unfinished business, and get finances in order. HHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Don’t lose sight of your goals. Refuse to let anyone meddle or cause emotional turmoil. Look inward and consider what you want. Protect against injury or illness by avoiding being put in a vulnerable position. HH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Don’t hem and haw when action is required. Size up whatever situation you encounter, and do what’s best for you. Don’t follow others when it’s apparent you stand to get ahead by relying on experience. HHHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Put your energy into self-improvement, health, fitness and meaningful relationships. Choose to follow the path that puts a smile on your face and a skip in your step. Live in the moment. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Get involved in what’s happening around you. You don’t have a say if you don’t participate. Share your thoughts and make a difference. Consider what makes you happy, and take the path that fulfills your needs. HHH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.