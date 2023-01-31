If today is your birthday:
Your mind will be racing this year, but if you don’t prepare and organize properly, you will miss your mark. Look at the possibilities and bring together what’s most compatible. Make your energy work for you. Refuse to let situations spin out of control emotionally or cloud your vision. Spring forward. Your numbers are 7, 18, 20, 26, 37, 42 and 48.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Be open to ideas, but not at the expense of giving up on your dreams. Take pride in what you do and you will stimulate profit and growth. Distance yourself from emotional interference that clouds your vision. HH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Talk with someone you enjoy working with and a concrete plan will develop. A reunion or gathering will drum up feelings you once had for someone. It’s time to either embrace or let go of the past. HHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Do your thing, even out the playing field and make disciplined decisions that make a difference to your reputation and position. Refuse to let anyone take credit for something you do or say. Protect yourself and your assets from anyone pressuring you. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Share information, feelings and plans with someone special. Build your future with a goal in mind. Look for common ground and connect with people who can help make your dreams come true. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Don’t be shy; speak up, and your contributions will open doors that lead to new beginnings. Don’t walk away from change; embrace what’s available and make it your own. A partnership will require compromise. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Consider what you want and how best to make it happen. Plan a fun-filled day that will ignite your imagination. Create an exciting way to get things done in record time so you can move on to more desirable pastimes. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Shake off any negativity dragging you down. Set the record straight and map out your goals. Procrastination is the enemy, so gear up and show everyone what you can bring to the table. By setting new trends, your popularity will grow. HH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
You’ll gain power if you are observant. Take note of how others treat you, and eliminate situations holding you back. Improve your image and how you present yourself to the world. Romance is favored, and a commitment looks promising. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Don’t ignore trouble. Size up situations and protect yourself from anyone coming on too strong. If something doesn’t sit right with you, take a pass and do your own thing. Avoid trips, meetings and situations that can put you in a compromising position. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Pressing matters will escalate if you don’t take charge. Refuse to let anyone put demands on you. By asking questions, you’ll learn how to move forward. An idea or concept you have has profitable potential. Apply your skills and follow your instincts. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Low-key works wonders in a tight situation. Don’t poke the bear if you want others to listen. Offer something intelligent, concrete and forward-thinking. Take precautions and ward off injury or illness. A realistic attitude will lead to benefits. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Initiate activities with friends. Share your feelings and intentions, and a positive suggestion will follow. A trial run is a safe bet that leaves wiggle room for adjustments. Clear favors or debts owed before you proceed. HHHHH
