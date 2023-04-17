If today is your birthday:
Good fortune awaits. Recognizing an opportunity, taking the time and making an effort will be worthwhile. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Assess your situation and what’s entailed to remain on track, then turn your hard work into something you are proud to present to the world. Personal growth and taking better care of your health and finances are recommended. Your numbers are 4, 12, 19, 26, 33, 42 and 46.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Stand your ground, make your intentions clear and do what feels right. Don’t overload your to-do list with favors for others when you must look out for yourself and take care of your interests first. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Emotions will be difficult to control when dealing with friends, relatives or colleagues. Choose your words wisely; sending a mixed message will confuse a situation that needs practical help and understanding. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
You’ll experience problems expressing your feelings and dealing with sensitive issues at work. Keep busy, and don’t share personal information. Distance yourself from anyone trying to talk you into taking on more than you can handle. HHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Don’t take anything for granted; if you want something done, do it yourself. You’ll be in emotional overdrive when helping others or involved in joint ventures. Live within your budget, and don’t embellish information. HH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Your actions have more clout than your words. Take the initiative, set goals, test your plans and don’t share your ideas with others until you have everything in place. Don’t let demanding individuals dominate your time. HHHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Adjust what’s necessary, but stick to your plans. Trying to accommodate others will leave you feeling tired and limit what you can do to achieve your goal. If you call on reliable people who owe you, you’ll meet your deadline. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Test how good you are, but don’t expect to be perfect. Having patience will ease tension and help you enjoy what you are doing. Mastering the art of something that makes you happy is the richest reward. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Make up your mind; if you take too much time to ponder over what you are doing, you’ll overthink the process. Learn all you can and meet with people who have something to contribute. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Don’t feel the need to be overly generous. Let your charm lead the way, and you won’t feel the need to buy love. Put more thought into investments, contracts and due dates. HHHHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Listen to requests, but don’t buy into something for the wrong reason or to impress someone. An interest in someone quite unlike you will lead to negative and positive results. HH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
A levelheaded approach to money, work and relationships will spare you from getting involved in a messy situation that affects your emotional well-being. Pay attention to how you look and where you live. HHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Join a fitness group, improve your eating habits or update your look. Dress for success; it will make you feel confident and eager to succeed. Don’t let a lousy relationship bring you down; deal with it and walk away. HHH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.